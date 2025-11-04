Image Credit : Getty

In a fast-changing world dominated by deadlines, gadgets, and stress, an ancient Indian concept is quietly making its way back into conversations about health — the Panch Mahabhuta, or the five great elements of life: Akasa (space), Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Jala (water), and Prithvi (earth).

A recent paper titled “The Role of Panch Mahabhuta in Designing Holistic Lifestyle Programs,” published in the International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews by Shubham Vishwakarma and Dr. Namrata Chouhan, explores how these five natural forces can form the foundation of modern holistic wellness.

“The Panch MahaBhuta theory is about the five main elements: Akasa (space), Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), and Jala (water). It comes from old Indian history, like Ayurveda, yoga, and Indian philosophy,” the authors write.

They explain that people have “believed that these parts make up everything in the universe, even the human body, and that they control every part of life.”