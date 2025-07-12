WHO's technical brief recognises India's pioneering role in integrating AI with traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, showcasing innovations such as Ayurgenomics, AI diagnosis tools, digital libraries and genomic mapping of herbal formulations.

In a significant step towards global healthcare innovation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released a technical brief titled "Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine", acknowledging India's pioneering efforts in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with traditional medicine systems, particularly Ayush systems.

WHO's roadmap for AI in traditional medicine

The WHO release follows India's proposal on the subject, leading to the development of WHO's first-ever roadmap for applying AI in traditional medicine, the Ayush Ministry said in a release.

As per the release, India's efforts to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance and amplify the strengths of its Ayush systems reflect the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks to position the country as a global leader in digital health innovation and the integration of traditional medicine.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in 2023, Prime Minister Modi said, "We have developed government policies and programmes inspired by the spirit of 'AI for all'. Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth."

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, remarked that India's AI-led initiatives, mentioned in WHO's technical brief, reflect the deep commitment of Indian scientists to advancing traditional medicine through cutting-edge technology.

The release highlighted that the WHO publication not only validates India's growing influence in the global traditional medicine landscape but also acknowledges several key Indian innovations in the AI and Ayush space.

The WHO document showcases a range of AI-driven applications in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, and Homoeopathy, including diagnosis support systems that integrate traditional methods like pulse reading, tongue examination, and Prakriti assessment with machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks.

One of the standout features in the WHO brief is the mention of Ayurgenomics, a scientific breakthrough that combines genomics with Ayurvedic principles. This initiative aims to identify predictive disease markers and personalise health recommendations using AI-based analysis of Ayurvedic constitution types. The document also highlights efforts to decode the genomic and molecular basis of herbal formulations for repurposing in modern disease conditions--a major leap in integrating traditional wisdom with contemporary science.

India's initiatives to digitise traditional knowledge, such as the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), are praised as global models for the preservation and responsible use of indigenous medical heritage. Furthermore, AI-powered tools are being used for cataloguing and semantic analysis of ancient texts, enabling easier access to time-tested therapeutic knowledge.

AI in drug action pathways

Another critical aspect recognised by the WHO is the use of AI for identifying drug action pathways, conducting comparative studies across systems such as Ayurveda, TCM, and Unani, and developing artificial chemical sensors to assess traditional parameters like Rasa, Guna, and Virya. These technological interventions are helping to validate and modernise traditional formulations.

The document also applauds India's broader efforts in incorporating digital platforms for online consultations, promoting digital literacy among Ayush practitioners, and building interoperable systems to integrate traditional medicine with mainstream healthcare.

The Ministry of Ayush has welcomed this recognition as a testament to India's leadership in creating a robust scientific ecosystem for traditional medicine. It also reaffirms the country's commitment to fostering global collaboration and responsible innovation, as envisioned under WHO's broader framework for AI and traditional medicine.