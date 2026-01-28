Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar: Know Her Political Career, Background and Profile
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar: Amid news of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, people want to know about his wife. Find out who Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is and what she does.
Family in the spotlight after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death
The plane crash in Baramati has shaken Maharashtra. After reports on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, people are curious about his personal life, his family, and what his wife does.
Who is in Ajit Pawar's family?
Ajit Pawar's family is small, but their public presence was always clear. His family includes his wife Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Parth and Jay. He was often seen with his family at political and social events, which strengthened his family-man image. In Baramati, the Pawar family is seen not just as a political family, but as an identity.
Who is Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, what does she do?
Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is the daughter of former minister Padmsinh Patil. She is active in social work and regional events. Reports suggest she was associated with the NCP and is serving as a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. She is also the chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company and was active in social and environmental work as the CEO of the Environmental Forum of India. During elections, she was seen with Ajit Pawar at rallies and public outreach campaigns, showing her political acumen and involvement.
What do Ajit Pawar's sons do?
Ajit Pawar's elder son, Parth Pawar, entered politics and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although he was unsuccessful, it showed the next generation is trying its hand at politics. His younger son, Jay Pawar, stayed away from politics and is active in business. The two sons chose different paths, but the Pawar political identity remains with them.
Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's relationship
Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar is considered one of the most experienced faces in Maharashtra and national politics. This family connection played a big role in Ajit Pawar's political start and rise. Over time, their political decisions and paths diverged, but the Pawar family's roots and influence were felt from Baramati to Delhi.
Ajit Pawar's entry into politics: From cooperatives to power
Ajit Pawar entered politics in 1982 through cooperative elections. In Maharashtra, cooperatives are seen as a strong ladder to power, and Ajit Pawar used this path to build his influence. In 1991, he became the chairman of the Pune District Co-operative Bank, and his political journey took off. Baramati always remained his strong base as he became an MLA, minister, and then Deputy Chief Minister.
