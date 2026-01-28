Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is the daughter of former minister Padmsinh Patil. She is active in social work and regional events. Reports suggest she was associated with the NCP and is serving as a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. She is also the chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company and was active in social and environmental work as the CEO of the Environmental Forum of India. During elections, she was seen with Ajit Pawar at rallies and public outreach campaigns, showing her political acumen and involvement.