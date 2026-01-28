Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mourned the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, calling it 'heartbreaking'. She conveyed her condolences to the Pawar family, including Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, after the tragic incident.

Priyanka Gandhi Mourns Ajit Pawar's Death

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who reportedly died in a plane crash in Baramati earlier in the day.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the news of the tragic accident was deeply heartbreaking and prayed for the departed souls' peace. She conveyed her condolences to Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and the entire Pawar family, along with Ajit Pawar's supporters.

"The news of the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and others in the horrific plane crash in Maharashtra is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to revered Sharad Pawar Ji, Supriya Sule Ji and their entire family, and to the supporters of revered Ajit Pawar Ji," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on 'X'.

Vadra also said she personally spoke to members of the Pawar family to convey her condolences. "I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and his supporters. I have spoken to Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya ji (Supriya Sule)."

Baramati Plane Crash Details

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning.

The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zila Parishad Elections.

Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

Ajit Pawar's Political Legacy

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments.

He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.