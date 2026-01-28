A small aircraft reportedly used by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar crashed during an emergency landing at Baramati airport, injuring several people.

Several people were injured after a small aircraft, reportedly used by NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, met with an accident while attempting an emergency landing at Baramati airport on Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, the aircraft ran into trouble during landing, leading to a crash on the airport premises. It remains unclear whether Ajit Pawar was on board at the time. Sources said the Deputy Chief Minister was scheduled to travel to Baramati later in the day to attend four key public programmes.

Dramatic Visuals From Crash Site

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke and flames rising from the damaged aircraft, with parts of the plane mangled on the runway. Emergency services rushed to the spot, and ambulances were seen ferrying the injured to nearby hospitals. The condition of those injured has not yet been officially disclosed.

Authorities are yet to confirm what caused the emergency landing attempt. An investigation is expected to be launched once initial rescue operations are completed.

