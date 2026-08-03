A copywriter's emotional Reddit post has sparked fresh discussions about how artificial intelligence is reshaping creative careers. The professional claimed his monthly earnings fell from around ₹2 lakh to ₹40,000 after AI disrupted his career, leaving him struggling to rebuild and seeking advice from fellow internet users.

Copywriter Says AI Ended His High-Paying Career

The Reddit user, who titled his post, "Went from 2L a month to 40k a month salary; the downfall of a lifetime," said he began freelancing eight years ago after dropping out of college. He secured his first remote contract at the age of 18 and gradually built a successful career through years of hard work.

By the time he turned 22, he claimed he was earning nearly ₹2 lakh every month. However, he alleged that things changed dramatically in 2026 when companies increasingly adopted AI-powered tools. According to him, his employer eventually replaced human roles with AI-driven systems, resulting in the loss of his job.

New Role Brought Financial Stability But A Massive Pay Cut

After losing his previous position, the copywriter accepted a job at a Hyderabad-based marketing agency that handles campaigns for Telangana Tourism. While the new role gave him financial security, he admitted that earning ₹40,000 a month after previously making ₹2 lakh has been emotionally difficult.

He said he now helps lead marketing strategy and shoulders significant responsibilities, yet feels his compensation does not reflect the amount of work he does. He also expressed disappointment with the workplace culture, claiming the lack of creativity and passion among colleagues has further affected his motivation.

Reddit Users Urge Him To Upskill And Stay Hopeful

The post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions from Reddit users, many of whom shared their own experiences with career setbacks and changing job markets.

Some users pointed out that AI is transforming industries worldwide and encouraged him to adapt by learning new AI-related skills instead of resisting change. Others reminded him that the talent that once helped him earn ₹2 lakh a month still exists and could help him achieve similar success again.

Several commenters also suggested rebuilding his freelance business, expanding his professional network and continuing to upgrade his skills while waiting for better opportunities. Others shared stories of accepting lower salaries after career breaks, reassuring him that temporary setbacks do not define long-term careers.