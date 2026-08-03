Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda extended greetings on the first Monday of Shravan. UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged people to observe the month with service and cleanliness, highlighting its symbolism of public welfare, harmony, and devotion to Lord Shiva.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the first Monday of the sacred Shravan month. "Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on the first Monday of the sacred Shravan month. May Lord Mahadev, the God of Gods, continue to shower his blessings on everyone. Om Namah Shivaya," said Amit Shah.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the first Monday of the sacred Shravan month. Paying salutations to Lord Shiva, the Health Minister said that the holy month of Shravan brings happiness, prosperity, excellent health, peace, and spiritual energy into everyone's lives. "Om, we know that Purusha; we meditate on the Great God. May Rudra illumine our intellects. Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and Shiva bhakts on the first Monday of the sacred month of Shravan, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev. I pray that through the boundless grace of Lord Bholenath, this holy month of Shravan brings happiness, prosperity, excellent health, peace, and spiritual energy into everyone's lives. May all heartfelt wishes be fulfilled by Mahadev's grace. Har Har Mahadev!," said JP Nadda.

Yogi Adityanath's Message of Service and Harmony

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon people to observe the holy month of Shravan with a commitment to service, cleanliness, water conservation, environmental protection and social participation, describing the festival as a symbol of public welfare, harmony and respect for nature.

In a letter addressed to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said Shravan reflects the values of togetherness, hard work and spiritual discipline, while the worship of Lord Shiva inspires people to follow the path of restraint, sacrifice and service. "The month of Shravan is a holy festival of public welfare, respect for labour and togetherness. Nature gives a message of new creation, and the hard work of our farmers begins to bear fruit in the form of green prosperity. When this innovation of nature is linked with the worship of Lord Shiva, it shows us the path of restraint, service and harmony in life," Adityanath said.

Significance of the Holy Month

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, is a deeply auspicious period dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, highlighted by strict day-long fasts every Monday (Sawan Somwar) and the vibrant Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage where devotees fetch holy water from sacred rivers to offer at temples. Symbolising spiritual renewal, rejuvenation, and cleansing during the monsoon season, this holy month encourages introspection, vegetarianism, and divine devotion to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for prosperity, health, and liberation. (ANI)