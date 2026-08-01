Jugni singer Sonu Thukral has denied a 'nip slip' video allegedly featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, calling it AI-generated, and has filed a police complaint. The controversial clip emerged after the 'Jugni' music video release on July 15, 2026. Thukral shared his action on Instagram, stating the AI-generated version is circulating.

Singer Sonu Thukral, known for the track Jugni, has taken strong action by filing a police complaint and vehemently denying a 'nip slip' video purportedly featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sonu Thukral asserted that the controversial clip is AI-generated, launching a legal challenge against its dissemination. The move comes amid a significant social media storm that erupted shortly after the music video's release.

The Controversy and Viral Spread

The controversy surrounding the alleged wardrobe malfunction began almost immediately following the official music video for Jugni being made public on July 15, 2026. This specific date marked the release that quickly led to the widespread circulation of contentious clips across various social media platforms. Viewers online questioned how such a scene, featuring what was described as a 'nip slip', could have made it into the final cut of a professional music video. The rapid spread of these clips quickly overshadowed the musical aspect of the Jugni track, shifting the public discourse entirely to the alleged incident.

Singer's Stance: Unequivocal Denial and AI-Generated Content Claim

Sonu Thukral has unequivocally denied the authenticity of the 'nip slip' video featuring Jacqueline. He publicly stated that the clip in question had been fabricated and edited using advanced artificial intelligence technology. Thukral claimed that this AI-generated version was subsequently disseminated across various digital platforms, leading to the current widespread misunderstanding. He shared this significant update via an Instagram post, which notably included a video of himself filmed from within the cyber cell of a police station. His post indicated he would provide further details on the matter soon, signaling his resolve to address the issue head-on and clarify the situation.

Police Complaint Filed Amidst Escalating Controversy

Thukral formally filed a police complaint regarding the video, signalling a legal battle against the propagation of what he describes as AI-manipulated content. This decisive action was taken amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the video, aimed at curbing its circulation and identifying those responsible for its creation and spread. Further details on the police investigation and any potential statements from other parties involved are currently awaited as the legal process unfolds.