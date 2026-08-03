The Opposition staged a protest in the Parliament premises, questioning the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanding his accountability on various issues, including the Ram Mandir donation row and police action against protesters.

The Opposition on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament premises, questioning the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the House and demanding his accountability on various issues. Gathering near the entrance of the building, the protesting members, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, displayed a large banner that read: "Amit Shah Sansad se gayab kyon?" (Why Amit Shah Absent in Parliament?) The MPs also raised a series of slogans against the Home Minister and the ruling government, including "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, give an answer) and "Amit Shah kahan gayab hain?" (Where has Amit Shah disappeared?).

The protesting leaders were also seen holding placards with the slogan "Chanda chor, gaddi chord" (Donation thief, leave the throne), targeting the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Opposition to demand statement from Shah

The Opposition is also slated to demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses over police action on protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital. The opposition will also raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

The development comes at a time when, last week, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy by imitating a priest and collecting donations while criticising the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. The Parliament session also assumes significance this week following the alleged attack on Yadav in the national capital on Sunday.

Heated exchanges expected over FCRA Bill

The protest also comes as the Monsoon Session enters its eleventh day, amid speculation that the Centre may introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, setting the stage for another day of heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP KC Venugopal said he was unaware of any move by the government to introduce the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill but asserted that the Opposition would continue pressing for the Home Minister's statement on the issues it has consistently been raising. "I don't know whether they are introducing the FCRA Bill. I don't have any understanding about that. Let us see. We will raise the same issue of the Home Minister's explanation in the House... on the lathi-charge and the firing on Delhi students," Venugopal told ANI. (ANI)