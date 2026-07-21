8th Pay Commission Updates: Double Good News for Govt Staff! Basic Pay to Hit Rs 72,000?
Various employee unions are demanding the fitment factor be increased from 1.92 to 3.83 or even 4 times in the new pay commission. If this happens, the minimum basic salary for government employees could shoot up from ₹18,000 to ₹72,000 in one go.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
There's a lot of buzz around the 8th Pay Commission for Central government employees and pensioners. Employees are hoping for big changes not just in basic pay, but also in House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and the fitment factor.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
Right now, the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations decide the salary and allowances for Central government staff. But for a long time, everyone has been wondering when the 8th Pay Commission will finally be implemented and how much extra money they will get in hand.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
The government has not made any final announcement about the 8th Pay Commission's salary structure or fitment factor. However, employees expect the new commission to make significant changes, keeping inflation and the current economic situation in mind.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
Experts believe that when the new pay commission is implemented, the increase in basic pay will directly affect HRA, Travel Allowance (TA), Child Education Allowance, pension, and other retirement benefits. This is because all these allowances are calculated based on the basic pay.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
The fitment factor is also a hot topic of discussion among employees. The government has not officially announced what the new factor will be, even though various employee unions have put forward their demands. The government is yet to take an official stand on this.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
Several reports claim that with the 8th Pay Commission, the basic pay could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹72,000. If implemented, this will benefit over 1.2 crore families. This includes nearly 50 lakh current Central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 69 lakh former employees and pensioners.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
Keeping the current situation in mind, various employee organisations and unions are demanding an increase in the fitment factor from 1.92 times to 3.83 or even 4 times. If the government accepts this demand, the minimum basic salary for government employees could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹72,000 in one go.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
Even if the government doesn't agree to the full demand and finds a middle ground, like a fitment factor between 2.5 and 3, the basic salary will still see a huge jump. Sources suggest the Centre might implement the 8th Pay Commission by mid-2027, and the process for it is already in full swing.
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8th Pay Commission Updates for Central Government Employees
The Central government increases Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees twice a year to give them relief from inflation. The next DA hike could be in July 2026, although the official announcement might come later. For now, government employees are waiting for this double good news of a DA hike and the new pay commission.
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