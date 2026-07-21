CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke accused Delhi Police of brutality during a protest, alleging they beat student protesters. He claimed the police planned the violence, a girl is in critical condition, and that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue his strike.

CJP Accuses Delhi Police of 'Brutality and Cruelty'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of "brutality and cruelty" during the Monday protest march in the national capital, alleging that police personnel assaulted student protesters and questioned the action taken against them. "Yesterday we saw with what brutality and cruelty the Delhi Police beat the children. They cracked the heads of 12-year-old girls. And it was male police officers who did this," Dipke told the media.

"Gunde bhare the Delhi Police ki vardi mein kal (Thugs were filled in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday)," he said, alleging that police personnel had assaulted and manhandled young protesters during the demonstration.

Dipke further alleged that a girl was critically injured after being hit on the neck with a baton and said that if anything happened to her, the Delhi Police and the government would be responsible. "There is a girl who is still in a critical condition at RML. The police hit her on the neck with a baton. She is critical because after being hit on the neck, she fell to the ground. Then the stampede happened. If anything happens to that girl, the Delhi Police and Narendra Modi's government are responsible," he said.

'Planned and Orchestrated' Violence Alleged

He alleged that the police could have used water cannons to stop the march instead of using batons against the protesters. "If they wanted to stop the march, they could have used water cannons. They're just children, after all. These were 17-18-year-old children. We had been sitting here peacefully for a month. Nothing went wrong. Yesterday, the first attack came from the Delhi Police. They used batons, and then a stampede broke out," Dipke said.

Dipke also questioned the presence of stones near the protest site, alleging that the incident was "planned and orchestrated" by the Delhi Police. "And where did all those trucks full of stones come from yesterday? The Delhi Police aren't even letting a bird flap its wings here. Every one of our members is being searched, their bags are being checked, their pockets are being checked. Barriers were blocking everything; people weren't being allowed in. In such a situation, where did the trucks full of stones around Jantar Mantar come from? The Delhi Police should answer this," he said.

He also alleged that some people in plain clothes were given batons and claimed that they were dressed in Delhi Police uniforms. "The Delhi Police had planned and orchestrated this beforehand. Yesterday, they even gave batons to some people in plain clothes who weren't police. Hooligans were dressed in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday. They beat the children after removing their name tags," Dipke alleged.

Sonam Wangchuk to Continue Hunger Strike

On climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, Dipke said he had urged him to end his hunger strike but alleged that the activist decided to continue it after witnessing the police action against protesters. "Yesterday Sonam Wangchuk was about to end his hunger strike. We convinced him with great difficulty. Yesterday was the 23rd day of his hunger strike. We said, 'Sir, please break your strike; we can't put your life in any more danger. Your life is too valuable for this country,'" he said.

Protest to Continue Amid NEET-UG Row

Dipke said the protest would continue and asserted that the CJP would not back down. "We don't want more children to get hurt. What do you want? More children's heads to be cracked? Our protest will continue; we won't back down," he said.

His remarks came amid intensified protests by the CJP over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest march towards Parliament turned violent on Monday, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly attacked personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

CJP Delegation Meets JP Nadda, Alleges 'House Arrest'

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed its demands, including Pradhan's resignation, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of Wangchuk. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.

Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Dipke also alleged that the government had kept some members of the CJP delegation at Nadda's residence for several hours during the talks. "After calling them there, their mobiles were confiscated. Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were essentially put under house arrest at JP Nadda's house. They weren't allowed to leave. The whole plan was to scatter their team, to leave me here all alone, so that there would be no one to face the chaos that followed," he alleged. (ANI)