8th Pay Commission Latest Big Update! Your Salary Could Jump to Rs 1.12 Lakh; Read Details
Employee unions are pushing for new demands for the 8th Pay Commission. They've proposed a new fitment factor of 3.833, keeping rising inflation in mind. If the government agrees, the min salary for central employees could shoot up to Rs 1.12 lakh.
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8th Pay Commission Important Update on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
The 8th Pay Commission has been a hot topic for a while now. Employee unions have now come up with a new demand, asking for a major salary restructure to cope with rising inflation and household expenses.
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8th Pay Commission Important Update on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
Unions have also proposed changes to the fitment factor and pay levels. If the government accepts their proposal, salaries could range from Rs 1.12 lakh to Rs 3.52 lakh. This is a huge update on the 8th Pay Commission.
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8th Pay Commission Important Update on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
Several organisations have submitted their recommendations to the 8th Pay Commission. They argue that the current salary structure needs a complete overhaul. The unions' proposal suggests a fitment factor of 3.833, calculated based on a family unit of five members.
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8th Pay Commission Important Update on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
Currently, employees in Level 4 and 5 have a salary between Rs 29,200 and Rs 92,000. The new proposal suggests merging these two levels into a new Level 3.
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8th Pay Commission Important Update on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
Employee unions claim that if this proposal is implemented, the minimum salary for the new Level 3 could reach up to Rs 1.12 lakh. The calculation is simple: a 3.833 fitment factor on the current base of Rs 29,200 results in a salary of nearly Rs 1.12 lakh.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
8th Pay Commission Important Update on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
Overall, the work is still in progress. While there are many demands for a salary hike, nothing is final yet. However, there is hope that government employees and pensioners will see a good increase in their pay and pensions.
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