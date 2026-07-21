Delhi Police has filed five FIRs after a protest at Jantar Mantar turned violent, involving stone-pelting and vandalism. A pre-planned conspiracy is being investigated, with police analyzing over 250 videos to identify the accused.

The Delhi Police has registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved.

Five FIRs Registered Across Two Police Stations

According to police sources, the FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session. Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property.

Details of Charges Under BNS, Arms Act

The FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes various sections of the BNS, including Section 223(b), pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant or obstruction of government work; Section 221, concerning obstruction or influencing a public servant in the discharge of public functions; and Section 132, related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty.

The FIR also invokes Sections 121(1), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 192 of the BNS, covering offences related to unlawful assembly, rioting and violence. Other sections include Section 324(5), concerning disruption of public order or causing grave damage; Section 109(1), related to attempt to murder or grave violent acts if circumstances apply; Section 125, pertaining to acts endangering the life or personal safety of others; Section 3(5), concerning acts committed in furtherance of common intention; and Section 61(2), pertaining to criminal conspiracy.

The FIR also invokes Section 25(1AB) of the Arms Act and Section 3 of the PDPP Act, relating to damage, vandalism or destruction of public property. The FIR alleged that the accused unlawfully gathered, disrupted public order, obstructed government work, engaged in violent activities and damaged public property. The allegations are being investigated by the Parliament Street police station under the provisions of the BNS, the Arms Act and the PDPP Act.

Investigation Relies on Video Evidence and Conspiracy Angle

According to police sources, more cases could be registered as efforts are underway to identify those involved through video footage. The officials have registered FIRs at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar, the sources said.

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Police said more FIRs could be registered in connection with the incidents, adding that efforts are currently underway to identify the accused using video footage.

The Delhi Police investigation is now primarily based on video footage. Sources said the Delhi Police has more than 250 videos, including mobile phone clips, CCTV footage, drone footage, and police body camera footage. Based on these videos, the Delhi Police is identifying the miscreants involved in the protest. The investigation will also focus on determining whether any of the miscreants have a prior criminal record.

Probe into 'Pre-Planned Conspiracy'

The police will also investigate whether those involved in Monday's violence had reached Jantar Mantar as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The police are also investigating whether the individuals who engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and attacks on police vehicles and personnel during the CJP's Parliament march on March 20 were carrying out the violence in an organised manner. The police probe also includes whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were created to mobilise people before the violence occurred in New Delhi.

On Monday, the police released footage showing stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youth was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to them. The police appealed to all protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

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