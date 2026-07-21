Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 51 crore for helipads, roads, and other infrastructure to boost connectivity and disaster relief. He also inaugurated the Inclusive Education Mission-2030 in Dehradun, emphasizing its role in accessibility.

CM Dhami Approves Rs 51 Crore for Infrastructure Boost

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved funds worth Rs 51 crore for the construction, expansion and upgradation of helipads across various districts of the state, along with the development of supporting infrastructure. The approved allocation will also be used to strengthen road connectivity, disaster management, police modernisation, and judicial and prison infrastructure.

According to a release from the CMO, the Chief Minister said that the state government is giving the highest priority to improving road and air connectivity, security, disaster management and core infrastructure. He added that the implementation of these projects will enhance connectivity in remote areas, accelerate disaster relief and rescue operations, improve the efficiency of policing and administrative systems, and contribute significantly to the state's overall development.

Focus on Inclusive Education

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Shine AV Learning's Inclusive Education Mission-2030 at a private hotel on Rajpur Road in Dehradun, a press release stated. The Chief Minister also unveiled a range of visual learning curriculum-based books and educational material designed for children with special needs.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that Shine AV Learning's initiative is an important step towards making education more accessible, effective, and inclusive. He said that both the Central and State Governments have consistently accorded the highest priority to education.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the policy aims not only to educate children but also to equip them with critical thinking, innovation, and the confidence to succeed in life.

Dhami said the state government is continuously strengthening the education sector by promoting smart classrooms, ICT labs, PM SHRI schools, Atal Utkrisht Schools, digital learning content, and science and innovation-based education. To ensure inclusive education reaches every child, the government has upgraded schools with ramps, railings, accessible toilets, adapted furniture, and safe drinking water facilities. (ANI)