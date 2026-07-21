Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vitals are stable but he requires supervision due to prolonged fasting, says Safdarjung Hospital. He has persistent low blood sugar and other lab abnormalities but continues to refuse intravenous therapy and glucose.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable, but he continues to require sustained medical supervision due to prolonged fasting and persistent laboratory abnormalities, the Safdarjung Hospital said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Dr Manisha Thakur, Head of the Department of Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said Wangchuk is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team comprising experts from AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital. "He is still receiving medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital of Delhi under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team which includes experts of AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital. At present, his vitals are stable. However, his blood sugar level continuously remains on the lower side," Thakur said.

She said laboratory investigations showed that Wangchuk's potassium level was 3.2 mEq per litre and that he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterised by anaemia with low haemoglobin and a reduced leukocyte count. "These clinical and lab parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations," she said.

According to Thakur, Wangchuk is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplements in syrup form but has continued to refuse intravenous therapy and glucose administration. "He is still continuously declining to get the intravenous therapy and any kind of glucose administration to him," Thakur said.

She added that the prolonged fasting has resulted in mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities and physiological stress, making continuous clinical monitoring essential. "In view of this ongoing mild to moderate dehydration... he requires sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring. It is essential for his recovery and for the timely identification of any complication. All the necessary medical care is being provided by the multidisciplinary team in Safdarjung Hospital, and his clinical condition remains under close observation," she added.

Protests in Delhi; FIR Lodged

This comes after widespread protests across the national capital took place on Monday led by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the vandalism of vehicles and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street during the protest to reach Parliament, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The officials have registered FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar, the sources said. (ANI)