Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the police action against CJP protesters in Delhi, calling it 'disgusting.' She said the youth's future is being jeopardised. Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders also backed the students' protest.

'Absolutely Disgusting': Priyanka Gandhi on Police Action

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the police action against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in the national capital, saying the youth have a "genuine problem" and that their future is being jeopardised. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said students and their families make immense sacrifices in pursuit of a better future and deserve to be heard. "I think this is absolutely disgusting. These are young people; they have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is. Every time they spend money, their parents take loans for them. They struggle, they have to go to coaching centres, and they face immense hardships because they want a bright future. They see a possibility for that future, and you are just destroying it," she said.

Calling it a long-standing issue, the Congress leader added, "It is a very deep problem. This problem has been there for many years, and we have been talking about it for years." Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also backed the stand taken by the Congress party which has questioned police action against the students. When asked about the police action during the protest march on Monday, Sonia Gandhi said, "The Congress party has already spoken about it."

Opposition Rallies Behind Protesters

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday also voiced support for protesting students amid the ongoing agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a post shared on X, Tewari wrote: "In the shadow of struggles, true freedom takes root; history turns that way, where youth marches on. Sangharshon ke saaye mein asli aazadi palti hai, Itihas udhar mud jata hai, jis or jawani chalti hai!" He added, "Agitated students, strong nation."

Tewari's remarks came amid intensified protests by the CJP over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Opposition has stepped up its criticism of the government following police action during the protest march toward Parliament on Monday. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said July 20 should be observed as "Coward Day," while Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, sharing a photograph of the face-off between police and protesters, posted, "World's largest democracy--take that!"

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L. The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice.

Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)