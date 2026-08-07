8th Pay Commission Update: What's The Latest On Salary, HRA, And Fitment Factor?
The commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is regularly meeting employee unions and other groups. They are collecting data and listening to everyone's demands.
8th Pay Commission Annual Increment
Around 49 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission. The commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is holding regular meetings with employee unions and organisations to gather information and hear their demands.
8th Pay Commission
Every government department has uploaded its employees' data to the 8th Pay Commission portal. The commission will now review this information before starting to prepare its report. However, the government has not yet decided when the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented.
Meeting with employee unions
The 8th Pay Commission is holding meetings with central government employees and their unions to get their feedback. The commission is conducting these direct meetings to understand their problems better. So far, they have held meetings in various cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, and Kolkata.
8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor
Discussions are ongoing about the highest possible fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission. Employee organisations are demanding a fitment factor ranging from 2.86 to 3.25 times the basic pay. If the government agrees, employees' salaries could increase by up to three times.
8th pay commission data deadline july 31 2026 fitment factor salary hike central government employees
Employees are also demanding a revision of House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), and other benefits. Employee organisations argue that rents have gone up significantly in recent years. Because of this, they want the formula for calculating HRA to be changed.
8th Pay Commission Implementation Date
This could lead to an increase in these allowances, which will directly affect the salaries and pensions of employees. Based on the progress, experts believe the commission's recommendations will be implemented in 2027. However, the 8th Pay Commission will be effective from 2026, which means employees will receive arrears once the new pay structure is in place.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.