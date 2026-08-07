A CCTV video shows a toddler being hit by a car outside her home in Rasulabad. The driver fled after leaving the critically injured child at the hospital.

A two-year-old girl was critically injured after being run over by a car outside her home in Kanpur Dehat district. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in Rasulabad police station area.

The victim, identified as Riya, is the daughter of Shivam, a resident of a town in Rasulabad. She was playing outside her house when a car driven by a man from Tulsi Nagar area struck her. The child was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Rasulabad by the driver himself.

However, due to her critical condition, doctors referred her to Pushpanjali Hospital in Kanpur. The family has alleged that after dropping the child at the hospital, the driver fled without ensuring she received treatment.

Family alleges driver abused and threatened them at the hospital

The incident occurred on August 3. CCTV footage from a camera installed near the house shows the child being hit by the vehicle. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among local residents.

The family has also accused the driver of abusing and physically assaulting them at the hospital. They claimed that the accused threatened to kill them if they refused to reach a compromise. Following this, the victim's family filed a complaint at the Rasulabad police station.

Rasulabad Station House Officer Shiv Narayan Singh said the police are investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage. He confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused driver and that legal action will be taken after a thorough investigation.

The toddler's condition remains critical. Medical staff at Pushpanjali Hospital are monitoring her closely. The family has appealed for strict action against the driver.

The incident has raised questions about road safety in residential areas and the accountability of drivers involved in such accidents. Local residents have demanded better traffic management and stricter enforcement of speed limits in the area.

The accused driver has not been identified publicly, and it is unclear whether he has been arrested. Police have not provided further details about the investigation.

The family has expressed anger over the driver's alleged behaviour at the hospital. They said that instead of showing remorse, the accused tried to pressure them into settling the matter.

The case has drawn attention to the increasing number of road accidents involving children in Uttar Pradesh. Activists have called for safer infrastructure and stricter penalties for drivers who cause such incidents.