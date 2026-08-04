Central government employees are pushing for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission with a list of eight major demands. These include a guaranteed Old Pension Scheme, a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, and implementation of the new pay scales from January 2026.

Even as the Centre remains silent on forming the 8th Pay Commission, central government employees and pensioners have put their cards on the table. They are demanding that the commission be constituted immediately and its recommendations be implemented starting January 1, 2026. This isn't just about a routine pay hike. Employees are also insisting that any new commission must first address and resolve the pay anomalies left over from the 7th Pay Commission. The demands signal a growing impatience among the government workforce.

Minimum Wage, OPS Top Employee Wishlist

At the heart of the demands is a significant hike in the minimum wage. Employee unions are pushing for the floor to be set at Rs 26,000. This is a substantial jump and is linked to another key demand: a revision of the fitment factor, which determines the basic pay multiplication. Perhaps the most politically charged demand is the call to scrap the National Pension System (NPS). Instead, employees are demanding a guaranteed Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all, a hot-button issue that has gained traction across several states.

Beyond these headline demands, the list also includes a complete overhaul of the pay matrix. Employees are also seeking revisions to crucial allowances like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Travel Allowance (TA), which form a major chunk of their take-home salary. Pay Commissions are typically set up every ten years to review the salary structures of government staff. With the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations having been implemented back in 2016, the clock is ticking towards 2026, making these demands increasingly urgent for lakhs of employees and pensioners.