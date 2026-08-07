Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat's dance video from his IIT Delhi reunion has gone viral. The clip features Bhagat and former classmates dancing on a staircase, a moment he shared on social media. The video sparked a flood of reactions, including numerous memes and playful comments questioning his moves.

Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat has become the latest internet sensation after a light-hearted dance video featuring him and his former IIT Delhi classmates went viral on social media. The clip, which shows the group dancing together on a staircase during what appears to be a reunion, has triggered a flood of memes, witty comments and playful reactions from users across platforms.

The now-viral video was shared by Bhagat on social media, capturing a cheerful reunion with his college friends. Dressed casually, the author joins the group in performing coordinated dance steps on a staircase, creating a fun and nostalgic moment that quickly caught the internet's attention.

Sharing the video, Chetan Bhagat wrote: "IIT Delhi reunion. We still have the energy... or at least we think we do! 😂 #FriendsForever #IITDelhi."

Check the viral video here:

The post rapidly gained traction, with thousands of users reacting to the unexpected dance performance. While many appreciated Bhagat's willingness to embrace the moment and not take himself too seriously, others turned the video into a meme fest, joking about the choreography and the unusual choice of location.

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One of the most widely shared reactions simply read: "Why Chetan, why?"

The phrase quickly became a recurring theme in the comments section, with users posting humorous takes on the author's dance moves.

Some of the popular reactions included: "This was not on my 2026 bingo card." "The confidence is unmatched!" "When the IIT reunion has no rules."

Despite the playful trolling, many users defended Bhagat, saying there was nothing wrong with friends enjoying themselves and celebrating years of friendship. Several commenters praised the reunion for showcasing that college bonds remain strong long after graduation.

The video has continued to gather views and engagement, highlighting how unexpected and relatable moments often resonate widely on social media. Rather than focusing on perfection, viewers said the clip reflected the joy of reconnecting with old friends and creating lasting memories.

As memes and reactions continue to pour in, Bhagat's staircase dance has become another example of how a simple reunion video can spark nationwide conversations, proving that social media audiences are always ready to turn an ordinary moment into the internet's next viral trend.

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