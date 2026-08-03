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8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Data Collection Complete, Nationwide Consultations Continue
The 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) has now closed its window for data submission this week. Just before this, on June 15, the commission had also wrapped up the process for submitting suggestions and memorandums.
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8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) stopped taking data submissions this week. Earlier, on June 15, it had already finished collecting suggestions. But, the discussion process is very much alive. The panel has meetings and state visits lined up for Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry, and Chandigarh in August and September 2026.
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8th Pay Commission
Just last month, the commission gave everyone some extra time. It extended the deadline for submitting data through its online portal to July 31, 2026. This helped various central, state, and Union Territory (UT) departments and ministries to complete the process properly.
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8th Pay Commission
The commission made it very clear that it would only accept data through the official portal. It also warned that it will not consider any "paper data, Excel sheets, hard copies, email etc."
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8th Pay Commission
The commission's final decisions will directly affect more than 1 crore people. This includes around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh central government pensioners. Defence and railway personnel, both serving and retired, are also part of this group. Everyone will benefit from the hikes in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).
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8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission started meeting with stakeholders back in April. It has already held several meetings and state visits in April, May, June, and July. Just last week, the commission submitted its reports from the meetings held in Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, and Puducherry.
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8th Pay Commission
The plan is for the commission to submit its final recommendations about 18 months after it was formed. This means we can expect the panel's report sometime between February and April 2027. These meetings are super important because the suggestions from representatives will play a big role in shaping the commission's final decisions.
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