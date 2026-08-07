Following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction with Gen Z, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi said youth don't need his 'certificate'. Priyank Kharge and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav also criticized the event, accusing RSS/BJP of deceptive tactics.

'Youth don't need a certificate': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that the country's youth do not need a "certificate" from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, following his interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, the Congress MP said, "They don't need a certificate from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat ji." Her remarks came a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha during a session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

'Dressing up hatred in new packaging': Priyank Kharge

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge also took a swipe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, saying that changing their language would not change their ideology. Kharge said the RSS and BJP were "desperately updating their vocabulary" but alleged that they continued to divide people, misguide the youth and "dress up hatred in new packaging".

In a post on X, the Karnataka Minister wrote, "RSS & BJP are desperately updating their vocabulary, but unfortunately, it won't update their ideology. The truth remains the same, dividing people, misguiding youth and dressing up hatred in new packaging. Same Sangh, just different slang."

'BJP turns to RSS when cornered': Ram Gopal Yadav

Further, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, saying the ruling party turns to the RSS whenever it finds itself "completely cornered."

Yadav said that as the BJP government was feeling challenged by Gen Z, it had sent Bhagwat to handle the situation. Speaking to the reporters, Yadav said, "As the BJP government is feeling challenged by Gen Z, should they send Mohan Bhagwat to handle the situation. Whenever they find themselves completely cornered, they turn to him, asking them to find a solution or speak on their behalf..."