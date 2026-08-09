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8th Pay Commission Update: Govt Teachers Demand Old Pension, Want Retirement Age Raised to 65
A union representing Central government teachers has submitted a new set of proposals to the 8th Pay Commission. Their main demands include bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and increasing several other benefits for teachers.
New proposals submitted to the 8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Central government teachers have presented new proposals to the 8th Pay Commission. They are demanding changes related to pension, retirement age, leave benefits, promotions, and healthcare facilities.
A teachers' organisation raised these demands
According to a report by 'ET Wealth Online', a union of Central government school teachers, part of the 'All India NPS Employees Federation' (AINPSEF), raised these demands during a meeting with the 8th Pay Commission in New Delhi on August 7.
The delegation included representatives from various schools
The delegation included representatives from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Delhi government schools, Delhi MCD & NDMC schools, and schools from Union Territories.
Uniform salary for government teachers
The teachers' union is demanding uniform pay, allowances, and service conditions for Central government teachers across the country. They argue that teachers in Delhi, Bihar, or the Andaman & Nicobar Islands should get similar pay and benefits, considering the different costs of living.
Retirement at 65
Key demands include OPS and retirement at 65. One of the main demands is to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for Central government teachers. While a 'Unified Pension Scheme' (UPS) has been proposed for teachers currently under the 'National Pension System' (NPS), the employee union is firm on wanting the old pension structure back.
The same rule should apply to school teachers
The union has also proposed increasing the retirement age for Central government school teachers from 60 to 65. AINPSEF had made this same demand to the 8th Pay Commission before. They argue that since teachers under the University Grants Commission (UGC) can work until 65, the same rule should apply to school teachers.
Central Government Health Scheme
Regarding leaves, the union has demanded 14 days of casual leave, 30 days of earned leave, and 20 days of medical leave annually. They also want Child Care Leave for male teachers who are single parents, and cashless medical treatment during service. For Delhi government teachers, the union wants the option to choose between the 'Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme' and the 'Central Government Health Scheme' after retirement.
Demand for change in promotion structure
The teachers' union has proposed that 50% of principal vacancies should be filled through departmental promotions, with a 25% quota for recruitment through exams. They also demand the creation of a new promotional post called 'Head of Subject' with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.
Increase in grade pay for Vice-Principals
Another demand is to increase the grade pay for Vice-Principals to Rs 6,600. For Delhi government teachers, the union has demanded a 100% quota for promotions to the Vice-Principal post.
Discussion with the federation
These demands have come up while the 8th Pay Commission is holding discussions with various employee unions and federations. As per its Terms of Reference, the Commission must consider the economic situation, financial prudence, the cost of the non-contributory pension scheme, and the financial impact of its recommendations on state governments.
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