On the eve of World Lion Day, the Gujarat Forest Department announced a new 100-hectare enclosure at Ambardi Safari Park. This facility will be used to house Asiatic lions that have been involved in attacks on humans, as part of conservation efforts.

On the eve of World Lion Day, the Gujarat Forest Department on Sunday announced the creation of a specialised 100-hectare enclosure at Ambardi Safari Park to house Asiatic lions involved in human attacks.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the Forest Department of the Government of Gujarat has decided to keep lions involved in human attacks in a specially designated enclosure. The Forest Department has initiated work to create a special enclosure spread across 100 hectares at Ambardi Safari Park. Lions involved in human attacks will be kept in this enclosure within their natural habitat. As per the release, this Park is a reserved forest area of the Gir Protected Area located in Dhari of Amreli district. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has effectively implemented various schemes and projects for lion conservation and protection. World Lion Day is observed on 10 August to raise awareness about the safety and conservation of lions.

Official Statement on the New Enclosure

Jaipal Singh, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, stated, "Lions involved in human attacks will be kept in a suitable environment by fencing a designated area at Ambardi Safari Park. Necessary instructions have been issued for this work, and the required work has been initiated."

Wildlife Relocation Strategy

To reduce human-wildlife conflict, provide safe habitats for animals, maintain ecological balance and ensure the long-term conservation of species, the Forest Department periodically undertakes scientific relocation of wildlife. There are generally several reasons behind the relocation of wild animals as mentioned in the release. When an animal enters a village or populated area, it is safely captured and released back into the forest. In addition, relocation is carried out for the treatment of injured or sick animals, population management and providing suitable habitat.

In the case of lions and leopards, they often stray into farms or residential areas, and are therefore captured and released into safe sanctuary or forest areas. In the case of crocodiles, when they are found near human settlements around lakes or riverbanks, they are shifted to safe water bodies.

About Ambardi Safari Park

Located near Dhari in Amreli district, Ambardi Safari Park is an important wildlife tourism destination in Gujarat. Spread across approximately 365 hectares, the park offers visitors an experience of Gir's natural environment. Along with Asiatic lions, leopards, chital, nilgai, chinkara, peacocks and various species of birds are also conserved here.

Established in 2017, Ambardi Safari Park has been developed with the objective of promoting wildlife conservation and increasing awareness about nature. With modern safari facilities, a lush natural environment and the opportunity to experience Gir's wildlife up close, the park attracts a large number of tourists every year.

Along with promoting local employment, the park is also making an important contribution to the development of eco-tourism in Amreli district. Ambardi Safari Park has emerged as a major attraction for tourists interested in wildlife.