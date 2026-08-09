Infrastructure development in Rajouri's Kalakote subdivision is getting a boost with projects for schools, roads, and public buildings. An official has urged contractors to expedite work, while floods have damaged crops in other areas of the district.

Infrastructure Boost in Kalakote

Infrastructure development works get a major boost in Kalakote subdivision of Rajouri district, with the aim of providing better facilities to students, government employees and the general public.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), Kalakote, Vikas Gupta, said several projects were being executed in the division, including school buildings, higher education buildings, ward roads and Central Road Fund (CRF) roads. "Several projects are currently underway in our division, including work on school buildings, higher education buildings, ward roads, and CRF roads. Additionally, the tendering process for municipal works is about to begin, after which those projects will also commence," Gupta said. He said notices had been issued to contractors to expedite the ongoing works as rainfall subsides and complete and hand over the projects at the earliest.

Project Details

Giving details of some of the projects, Gupta said a single-classroom unit was being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.47 lakh, while an ETT building project was valued at Rs 1.40 crore. He said the veterinary hospital building had been completed, while the Power Development Department (PDD) building project was valued at Rs 184 lakh.

Local Hopes for New School

Teacher Naseeb Singh, a local resident, said the existing school building had several problems, including a leaking roof and broken windowpanes, which caused inconvenience to students. "I am a local resident, and I want the best possible outcome for the school...we face significant issues with the building; the roof of the old structure leaks, causing repeated inconvenience to the students. The windowpanes are broken, and we lack direct means for repairs. We have high hopes pinned on the new building that has been constructed," Singh said. He said the construction quality of the new building was good and appreciated the work carried out by the local contractor. Singh also requested that the remaining minor works be completed at the earliest so that the building could be handed over to the school and students could start using it.

Flash Floods Cause Damage

Meanwhile, flash floods have caused extensive damage to agricultural land and crops along rivers and streams in the Saaj and Plangher areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, with affected farmers reporting heavy losses.

An affected local said the floods following heavy rain on July 19 eroded land beneath houses and swept away paddy fields, maize crops, livestock enclosures and other assets. "When it rained on July 19, and the floodwaters surged at night, the stream eroded the ground beneath our houses. People's paddy fields, maize crops, and other assets were all washed away by the current," the local said. (ANI)