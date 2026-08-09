A disturbing incident in Jabalpur has drawn attention after neighbours recorded an alleged assault involving an elderly woman, prompting police to send a team to the area following the emergence of footage.

A video showing a man assaulting his 75-year-old mother on a street in Jabalpur’s Ranjhi area has drawn attention after local residents recorded the incident and handed the footage to police.

The incident was reported from Ashok Bihar Colony, where the accused, identified by neighbours as Raju Vishwakarma, allegedly dragged his elderly mother outside their home and repeatedly slapped her while residents watched. Locals said the incident took place on Saturday after Raju returned home in an intoxicated condition.

Residents said they captured the assault on their mobile phones and later submitted the recordings to police. They also handed over nearby CCTV footage and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to neighbour Somesh Soni, Raju has assaulted his mother on several previous occasions. Soni claimed that the accused frequently returns home drunk and becomes violent towards her.

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Neighbours allege repeated abuse

Soni said neighbours had intervened during earlier incidents and attempted to counsel Raju over his alleged behaviour. However, he claimed Raju responded by abusing the residents and threatening to kill them.

Local residents further alleged that they had previously submitted a written complaint at Ranjhi police station seeking action against him. They claimed that no effective action followed the complaint and that the alleged assaults on his mother continued.

The latest incident reportedly unfolded when Raju allegedly began assaulting his mother inside the house before dragging her onto the street. He allegedly continued slapping her there as neighbours witnessed and recorded the incident.

The footage later reached the police, prompting residents to seek immediate action against the accused. They also provided CCTV recordings from the surrounding area as part of their demand for action.

CSP Satish Sahu confirmed that police had taken note of the video showing the alleged assault. He said a police team was immediately dispatched to the location after the footage came to his notice.

Sahu said action was being taken against the person allegedly involved in the assault.

The video has since brought renewed attention to the allegations made by residents, who claim that the elderly woman had faced similar treatment on earlier occasions. Their accounts also raise questions about the previous complaint they say was submitted at Ranjhi police station.

Police have begun action after receiving the footage and visiting the spot. Residents are seeking strict measures against Raju over the alleged assault on his mother.

The residents said the footage could help police examine the alleged assault and establish the sequence of events. Their account was also that the incident was not isolated, as they alleged that Raju had behaved violently towards his mother before.

The allegations made by neighbours have not been independently established in the information provided. Police action followed after the video reached officials, with a team sent to the spot to look into the matter. The incident has drawn local concern because of the woman’s age and the allegations of repeated assaults.