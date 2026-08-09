Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has revived the Bidadi Township project, which will be developed as a futuristic AI City. Key features include metro connectivity and a sports arena. The govt announced a major hike in farmer compensation to over Rs 3 crore/acre.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday detailed the long-languishing Bidadi Township project in Bengaluru, saying that the futuristic hub will feature advanced road networks, metro connectivity, a modern sports arena, sprawling parks, and well-designed housing options.

In an X post, Shivakumar said that through this project, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority will transform the landscape of Bengaluru's South District.

"The Bidadi Township project, which had been languishing in obscurity for many years, is being given a new lease on life and is being developed into a state-of-the-art AI City featuring world-class roads, metro connectivity, a modern sports arena, parks, and well-equipped housing. This massive project, undertaken under the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority, will transform the landscape of Bengaluru's South District," he said.

Farmer Compensation and Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister emphasised that safeguarding the interests of the farming community remains the administration's top priority.

Highlighting a major upward revision from previous packages, the government has announced compensation exceeding Rs 3 crore per acre, a significant jump from the Rs 25 lakh per acre rate fixed by the previous administration.

"Protecting farmers' interests is our top priority. While the previous government had set compensation at just Rs 25 lakh per acre, our government has decided to provide compensation exceeding Rs 3 crore per acre. Farmers who prefer land over money will be allotted 50% of the developed land. This land acquisition process is entirely voluntary, with no coercion imposed on anyone unwilling to contribute land to the project. Our government is committed to creating immense employment opportunities for the youth and providing a dignified life for our food providers. We seek your cooperation," he said.

Project Sparks Opposition

The Karnataka government's proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) has sparked strong opposition from farmers and triggered a political row over land acquisition. Envisioned as India's first "AI-powered city" in Bidadi, around 40 km from Bengaluru, the project covers nearly 9,600 acres and requires the acquisition of vast stretches of fertile agricultural land.