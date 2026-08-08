- Home
- India
- 8th Pay Commission Explained: Can Central Government Employees See Double Salaries in 7 Years?
8th Pay Commission Explained: Can Central Government Employees See Double Salaries in 7 Years?
Everyone's talking about the 8th Pay Commission. But how can a government employee's salary actually double in 7 years? We break down the real math behind the fitment factor, DA merger, and annual increments.
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
There's a lot of buzz among central government employees about the 8th Pay Commission. Everyone's asking: will our salaries double? While the government hasn't made a final call, employee and pensioner groups are already making demands and sharing their own calculations.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
210
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
Employee unions are already pushing for the Dearness Allowance (DA) to be merged with the basic pay. Economists agree that if this happens, it's not impossible for salaries to double over the long term.
310
Image Credit : gemini
8th Pay Commission
Every year, employees get an annual increment of 3% or more, which is a big factor in salary growth. On top of that, the government revises the Dearness Allowance (DA) every six months to fight inflation.
410
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
As per the rules, once the DA crosses a specific threshold, it is merged into the basic pay. This causes a sudden and significant jump in the amount of the next increment and other allowances.
510
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
It's the combined, compounding effect of increments, DA hikes, and DA mergers that can make the total salary almost double in seven years. But remember, this is just normal financial growth, not a one-time gift from the Pay Commission.
610
Image Credit : Getty
8th Pay Commission
Many people think that if a fitment factor of 2.0 is approved, their in-hand salary will double overnight. This is a common misconception. Here are three reasons why that won't happen.
710
Image Credit : Getty
8th Pay Commission
A fitment factor of 2 will definitely double your basic pay, that's true. But your total take-home salary is a different story. It won't double.
810
Image Credit : ChatGPT
8th Pay Commission
The day a new Pay Commission kicks in, the old, accumulated Dearness Allowance is reset to zero. So, even though your basic pay goes up, you lose the DA component for a while.
910
Image Credit : ai photo
8th Pay Commission
All your allowances, like House Rent Allowance (HRA), are recalculated. They are based on your new, higher basic pay, often with revised rates.
1010
Image Credit : ChatGPT
8th Pay Commission
Economic analysis shows that with a fitment factor of 2, the actual first-day salary hike is not 100%, but closer to 31-35%. In short, salary doubling over 7 years is a gradual process, not a one-day Pay Commission miracle.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos