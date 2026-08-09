Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Puducherry Police for receiving the President's Police Colour, calling it a proud moment earned through valour and dedication. He lauded their service during the COVID-19 pandemic and their role in security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Puducherry Police on receiving the prestigious President's Police Colour, praising the force for its hard work, valour, service and dedication. Shah said the honour represented a proud moment in the history of any disciplined force.

'President's Colour' a Proud Moment

He said the Puducherry Police has fewer than 5,000 personnel but plays an important role in safeguarding the region's internal security and honour while upholding its spiritual heritage.

Addressing the ceremony in Puducherry, Shah said, "I want to extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you today for the great honour of the 'President's Colour' that Puducherry has received. Our Puducherry is a vibrant symbol of the spiritual consciousness and cultural consciousness of South India."

Shah added that the honour was not bestowed merely through an official order or file, but was earned through the force's "hard work, valour, service, and dedication." He praised the bravery, dedication and spirit of service of the Puducherry Police, saying their commitment and courage would be remembered as a "golden chapter" in the force's history.

A 'Golden Chapter' in History

"The President's Colour represents the proudest moment in the history of any disciplined force. The Puducherry Police force may number fewer than 5,000 personnel, but you safeguard the region's internal security and honour while also upholding its spiritual heritage. This honour has not been bestowed upon you merely through an official order or a file; rather, you have earned it through your hard work, valour, service, and dedication," Shah said.

"The bravery, dedication and spirit of service of the police will be written as a golden chapter in the history of the Puducherry Police. Your commitment, dedication and courage will be remembered in the glorious history of the Puducherry Police. Despite being under French administration for 30 years, Puducherry has preserved its Indianness and spiritual energy," he said.

Praise for COVID-19 Frontline Work

He recalled the role of the Puducherry Police during the COVID-19 pandemic, praising its courage and dedication in serving people, including senior citizens, children and women.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic had become an unprecedented challenge for the entire world, I used to regularly review the situation of all states and especially the Union Territories from the Ministry of Home Affairs. During those difficult times, the Puducherry Police stood on the front lines and showed great courage in serving the people of Puducherry, including senior citizens, children and women affected by the pandemic. I will always remember your bravery and dedication," Shah said.

New Criminal Laws Replacing British-era Legislation

Shah said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has replaced British-era criminal laws with three new laws aimed at ensuring justice for citizens. He said the new criminal laws are based on three pillars, technology, timeline and trust.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has replaced the laws formulated by the British with three new Indian criminal laws. Their approach is not based on punishment but on ensuring justice for citizens... The new criminal laws are based on three pillars - technology, timeline and trust," he further said. (ANI)