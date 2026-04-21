India is already facing intense heat even before the peak summer months begin. In April itself, temperatures have risen sharply across many states, and hot winds, known as “loo”, are making conditions worse.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next four to five days in several parts of the country. People in north, central and eastern India have been asked to stay alert and take precautions.

Which areas are most affected right now

Many states are already feeling the impact of the heat.

In north India, states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are experiencing strong heat and dry winds. In central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also facing rising temperatures. Parts of Maharashtra and eastern India are not far behind.

Punjab districts such as Ludhiana, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala are under a yellow alert till April 24. Chandigarh and nearby areas are also seeing very hot weather.

In Delhi and the NCR region, temperatures are expected to cross 43°C and may even reach 44°C on April 22.