From Rising Temperatures To Mega El Niño Fears: Why India Is Bracing For Extreme Heat
India is facing severe heat in April, with IMD warning of heatwave conditions across north, central and eastern regions for 4-5 days. Temperatures may rise further, with hot nights adding to discomfort. Scientists are warning of possible mega El Niño
Heatwave grips large parts of India
India is already facing intense heat even before the peak summer months begin. In April itself, temperatures have risen sharply across many states, and hot winds, known as “loo”, are making conditions worse.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next four to five days in several parts of the country. People in north, central and eastern India have been asked to stay alert and take precautions.
Which areas are most affected right now
Many states are already feeling the impact of the heat.
In north India, states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are experiencing strong heat and dry winds. In central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also facing rising temperatures. Parts of Maharashtra and eastern India are not far behind.
Punjab districts such as Ludhiana, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala are under a yellow alert till April 24. Chandigarh and nearby areas are also seeing very hot weather.
In Delhi and the NCR region, temperatures are expected to cross 43°C and may even reach 44°C on April 22.
What the IMD has warned
The IMD has clearly said that the next few days will be very hot.
Next four days Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh will see rising temperatures Heatwave conditions will continue Next five days Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha may also face heatwave conditions
Maximum temperatures in north-west India may rise by up to 4°C. Night temperatures will also stay higher than normal, making it harder for people to get relief.
Why nights are also getting hotter
Usually, nights bring some cooling after a hot day. But this time, nights are also warm. This means:
- The body does not get enough rest from heat
- Heat stress increases
- Health risks become higher
This is one of the reasons why the current heatwave feels more difficult than usual.
What is a heatwave and why it matters
A heatwave is a period of very high temperatures, often combined with dry winds. In India, it becomes dangerous when temperatures stay very high for several days. Hot winds called 'loo' (in Hindi) can:
- Cause dehydration
- Lead to heatstroke
- Affect daily life and work
Children, elderly people and those who are already ill are at higher risk.
How early heat is raising concern
Experts are worried because the heat has started early this year.
By mid-April:
- Many areas have already crossed 40°C
- Temperatures are rising faster than expected
- Conditions feel like peak summer
This early rise suggests that the coming months may be even more intense.
The bigger concern: Mega El Niño
Apart from the current heatwave, scientists are also warning about a larger global weather pattern called El Niño.
El Niño is a natural climate event where the surface water of the Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than usual. It happens every 2 to 7 years.
But this time, experts say it could become a 'mega' or 'super' El Niño.
We only have to back roughly a decade for an example of a model-predicted "super El Niño" that failed to make it through the infamous spring predictability barrier. Nice discussion here: https://t.co/DF4ThJggbMhttps://t.co/ioE7jyVTgdpic.twitter.com/EZk1vC5Fwq
— Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) April 20, 2026
Update April: prediksi ENSO dari berbagai model global menunjukkan El Niño akan dimulai Mei dan mencapai maksimum pada September. Persiapkan skenario terburuk untuk menghadapinya. pic.twitter.com/duHD9uMNx2
— Prof. Dr. Erma Yulihastin (@EYulihastin) April 20, 2026
What is making this El Niño stronger
Scientists have observed a massive heat wave in the Pacific Ocean.
- It is about 8,046 kilometres long
- It stretches from Micronesia to California
- Near California, it is called 'The Blob'
This large area of warm water is making the El Niño stronger.
- Other factors include:
- Warm southern winds
- Changes in ocean patterns
- Positive Pacific conditions
All these are adding to the strength of the system.
Why scientists are worried
Experts say this could be one of the strongest El Niño events in more than 140 years. The last major event in 1877-78 caused:
- Severe heatwaves
- Drought
- Crop failures
- Disease outbreaks
It is believed that around 4% of the world’s population died during that period due to its effects.
Scientists now warn that a similar situation could happen again if the current El Niño becomes very strong.
How El Niño affects global weather
A strong El Niño can change weather patterns across the world. Possible effects include:
- Drought in India, Africa and Australia
- Increased heat in many regions
- Heavy rainfall and floods in some areas
- Changes in ocean life
- Increased chances of wildfires
Weather patterns may become unstable and difficult to predict.
What it means for India
India is among the countries most affected by El Niño.
Higher temperatures
Temperatures during summer may rise above normal levels.
Weaker monsoon
Rainfall between June and September may reduce, leading to water shortages.
Drought risk
Some regions, especially north-west India, may face dry conditions.
Impact on farming
Less rainfall can damage crops and reduce food production.
How long the impact may last
If the El Niño becomes very strong:
- Effects may continue into 2027
- Global temperatures may reach record highs
- Weather patterns may stay unstable for a long time
Scientists are closely monitoring the situation.
Delhi and NCR: what to expect
The heat in Delhi and nearby areas is already severe.
- Temperatures may cross 43°C
- Could reach 44°C around April 22
- Both day and night will remain hot
Some relief may come after April 25, but overall April is already much hotter than usual.
Health risks during heatwave
Extreme heat can affect health in many ways. Common problems include:
- Dehydration
- Heat exhaustion
- Heatstroke
- Dizziness and weakness
In serious cases, it can even become life-threatening.
Who needs to be extra careful
Certain groups are more at risk of heatwave concerns:
- Children
- Elderly people
- People with illnesses
- Outdoor workers
These groups should avoid direct sun and stay cool.
What people should do to stay safe
The IMD has advised simple steps to reduce risk.
- Avoid peak heat hours
- Stay indoors between 12 noon and 4 pm.
- Drink plenty of fluids
Water, coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water are helpful.
Wear suitable clothes
Light, loose and breathable clothes are best.
Watch for warning signs
If you feel dizzy, tired or sick, seek medical help quickly.
How to cope up with hot weather
Experts say both people and authorities must prepare. Important steps include:
- Saving water
- Managing drought conditions
- Providing cooling centres in cities
- Issuing regular heat alerts
- Supporting farmers with better crop options
Farmers are being advised to grow crops that can survive dry conditions.
Effective Planning To Mitigate El Niño Impact
Chaired a very important review meeting regarding the measures to address the impacts of the El Niño effect at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, today.
Directed that, in light of potential El Niño, the impact be mitigated through… https://t.co/b8ckHOB0xn
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 20, 2026
Find urea alternatives, says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister as West Asia war clouds fertiliser supply
This year’s weather forecasts have predicted an El Nino influence on the monsoon, raising the prospect of below-normal or uneven rainfall across parts of the state.…
— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) April 21, 2026
Why preparation is important
Extreme heat is not just a short-term problem. It affects:
- Health Agriculture
- Water supply Economy
Early planning can reduce damage and save lives.
India is already facing strong heat in April, and the situation may worsen in the coming weeks. The IMD has warned of continued heatwaves, while scientists are tracking a powerful El Niño that could make weather conditions even more extreme.
The coming months will be challenging. Staying informed, taking precautions and preparing in advance will be key to handling the heat safely.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.