Japan’s coastline adds to the danger. Many parts of the coast have narrow bays and inlets.

These shapes can trap and focus the incoming water, making waves higher and stronger.

This effect can turn a moderate tsunami into a much more dangerous one.

It is one of the reasons why past disasters in Japan have been so severe.

Memories of the 2011 disaster

The current situation has brought back memories of the devastating 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami.

That disaster was caused by a massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake under the sea. It triggered a huge tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people.

It also caused a major nuclear accident at Fukushima.

Because of this history, even smaller earthquakes and tsunamis create fear among people in Japan.

Megaquake concerns grow

Experts have also raised concerns about a possible 'megaquake' in the future.

One area of concern is the Nankai Trough, a long trench where tectonic plates meet.

In the past, large earthquakes in this region have caused major damage.

The government has warned that a megaquake here could kill up to 298,000 people and cause massive economic losses.

In recent years, special advisories have been issued warning about this risk, including one in 2024 and another in late 2025.

Current situation and safety measures

As of now, around 200 power outages have been reported in affected areas. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Officials have asked people to stay away from coastal areas until all warnings are lifted.

Emergency services remain on high alert, and residents have been told to follow official instructions carefully.

What people should do during such events

Experts advise simple but important steps during earthquakes and tsunamis:

Move to higher ground immediately if near the coast

Stay away from the sea even after the first wave

Follow official alerts and warnings

Prepare emergency kits in advance

These steps can save lives during sudden disasters.

A tense wait ahead

For now, Japan remains on alert. While the worst fears have not come true, the risk is not over.

Aftershocks and possible new quakes mean people must stay cautious.

The situation is a reminder of how powerful nature can be and why preparation is so important in earthquake-prone regions.