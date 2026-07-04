Inspirational Story: 116-year-old Karnataka Grandma climbs 3,550 Tirumala steps!
A 116-year-old grandmother from Karnataka, Lakshmavva, has become an inspiration for everyone. She climbed all 3,550 steps to Tirumala, proving that age is no barrier. Chanting 'Govinda' all the way, her story of pure devotion is just amazing.
116 Year Old Devotee Climbs Tirumala Steps
Lakshmavva aka Bhimavva Goes Viral for Remarkable Vitality
Her name is Lakshmavva, also known as Bhimavva, and she is from Karnataka. At 116 years old, her family says she is a true centenarian. She grew up in a simpler time and has an energy that can put young people to shame. Her exact hometown is not yet known, but her video is going viral.
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Climbs Tirumala Steps Unaided
Pilgrims Awed by 116 Year Old’s Unwavering Devotion
Other pilgrims on the route were simply stunned by her determination. While many youngsters were resting on the steps, this grandmother kept going with full energy. People folded their hands in respect, saying her strong faith in Lord Venkateswara, not just physical strength, was powering her forward.
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