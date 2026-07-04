Her name is Lakshmavva, also known as Bhimavva, and she is from Karnataka. At 116 years old, her family says she is a true centenarian. She grew up in a simpler time and has an energy that can put young people to shame. Her exact hometown is not yet known, but her video is going viral.

Chennai Girl Studies Under Streetlight As Mother Sells Flowers, Internet Steps In To Help (WATCH Viral Video)