A video of a little girl in Chennai studying diligently on the roadside while her mother sells flowers has gone viral. The touching scene, which shows her using a shop's light to read after dark, has sparked an outpouring of online support, with many people offering to help her.

A little girl in Chennai sat next to her mother, keen to complete her lessons, as she sold flowers by the side of the road. An online outpouring of support has been sparked by the touching moment that was caught on camera. Santhosh, a citizen of Chennai, posted the video on Instagram. It was shot close to Tambaram's Camp Road signal. It shows the child sitting on the sidewalk with her books, focused on her studies while her mother serves patrons at a flower stand a short distance away.

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The girl is spotted approaching a roadside store as daylight fades and using its bright lights to continue reading. The straightforward yet impactful moment struck a deep chord with viewers, many of whom regarded it as a reminder of the tenacity with which some kids pursue school in spite of financial constraints.

Santhosh writes, “While I was working at Tambaram near Camp Road signal, I saw a young girl studying and nearby her mother selling flowers near the roadside.” He continued by saying that the sight had a profound effect on him.

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"I was very surprised to see her studying with the hope that education is the only tool to change her status and after dark she went studying under the light of a roadside shop. It was a heart-touching and inspiring scene," the caption read.

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users praised the girl's commitment and her mother's attempts to assist her education after the video swiftly acquired popularity. The video, according to a number of viewers, served as a reminder that the will to study frequently overcomes adversity.

The outpouring of support quickly resulted in action. According to the updates in the video, a number of individuals volunteered to assist the youngster by providing a study table, stationery, and other necessities to ease her learning process.

The video was more than just a peek into a child's nighttime routine for a lot of people on the internet. It was a poignant depiction of a mother's diligence fostering hope for a better future, a little girl refusing to let darkness to interfere with her education, and quiet resilience.