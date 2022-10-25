Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is buying over 2000 drones: There's a 'Himalayan' advantage to gain

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 9:23 PM IST

    Experts, whom Asianet News English reached out to understand the need for India to procure over 2000 drones to secure its northern borders, believe that they would enhance operational preparedness of the force and act as a force multiplier. 

    With disengagement taking place at all friction points and de-escalation by armed forces of India and China in eastern Ladakh progressing, the government has issued several requests for proposal within a week to procure over 2000 drones, including those for Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAV) along with complete accessories.

    Also Read: India seeks 1000 surveillance copters for Army, cites volatile situation along Pakistan, China borders

    A total of five RFPs were issued in a week's time. All these surveillance drones and RPAVs are being procured through the fast-track procedure under emergency procurement to be deployed along the northern borders with China.

    Experts whom Asianet News English reached out to understand the need for India to procure over 2000 drones to secure its northern borders believe that they would enhance the operational preparedness of the force and act as a force multiplier. They also believed that the future of warfare would be tech-driven, and therefore, it is imperative to procure drone-like systems. 

    Talking to Asianet News English, former Indian Army officer and defence expert Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd) said: "Drones are very important, both as weapon systems and surveillance or intelligence-gathering purposes. They can do a lot of work and tasks. It is the future of warfare. Drones have a very effective role to play in offensive (pin-point target) and surveillance gatherings." 

    "These drones will be deployed along the LAC in the northern borders for surveillance purposes, to keep a tab on enemy activities, like construction, border infrastructure development, mobilization, among other things."

    RPAVs for Special Forces 

    On October 25, the government issued RFP for 750 RPAVs to be deployed with the Indian Army's Parachute (Special Forces) Battalions as they are mandated to execute special missions behind enemy lines. 

    'The Parachute Battalions should be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The current volatile situation along Northern orders warrants expeditious procurement of operational equipment. RPAV is a potent situational awareness device which provides surveillance by day and night along with the ability to scan the target area and provide a processed 3D scanned image of the target to execute special missions,' the RFP reads.

    The device will be employed for situational awareness, short-range surveillance, scanning the target area and providing processed 3D images of the target before entering the target area. This force multiplier would enable the Special Forces to execute pinpoint precision strikes during direct action tasks. 

    Other recent Requests for Proposals

    Prior to this, on October 20, an RFP for 80 mini Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) was issued. The RPAS can be used for tactical surveillance to locate adversary troops, equipment, and weapon systems in a particular sector. 

    The new smaller RPAS, with a mission range of 15 km, is needed by artillery units for over-the-hill tactical surveillance in high-altitude areas. The Army can go for procurement in large numbers if they perform well.

    Besides, the Army is also seeking 1,000 surveillance copters to be operated in the Himalayas and provide a live feed to the battle commanders. All these UAVs and RPAVs will be sourced from Indian companies. 

    The copters will provide aerial and sustained point surveillance capability to the Army. It will have a multi-sensor system to carry out real-time reconnaissance and surveillance of an area of interest.

    Earlier last week, the Army issued two requests for proposals to procure 363 drones in keeping with its commitment to fight future wars with indigenous solutions. These include 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude, while the remaining 200 will be for medium altitudes with accessories. One of the criteria that have been mandated by the Army is the availability of 60 per cent of indigenous content.

    Also Read: Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know AJR

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know

    Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile testes off Odisha coast

    Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile tested off Odisha coast

    DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    DefExpo 2022: Airbus gets the nod to build 40 C295 aircraft in India

    DefExpo 2022: Airbus gets the nod to build 40 C295 aircraft in India

    DefExpo 2022 Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    DefExpo 2022: Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked like a barbie doll in pink snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked like a barbie doll in pink

    Can BJP followers imagine an Islamic or Christian PM or CM? : Shashi Tharoor after UK gets Rishi Sunak as PM - adt

    Can BJP followers imagine an Islamic or Christian PM or CM? : Shashi Tharoor after UK gets Rishi Sunak as PM

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fans go berserk after Stoinis smashes record fifty in Australia's 7-wicket win over SL snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fans go berserk after Stoinis smashes record fifty in Australia's 7-wicket win over SL

    50 per cent of Ram temple construction is completed, to open to devotees in January 2024: Champat Rai - adt

    50 per cent of Ram temple construction is completed, to open to devotees in January 2024: Champat Rai

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon