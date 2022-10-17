Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

The Indian Army is looking for 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude, while the remaining 200 will be for medium altitude with accessories. The drones are being bought via the emergency procurement route through a fast-track procedure .

In keeping with its commitment to fight future wars with indigenous solutions, the Indian Army has issued two requests for proposals (RFPs) to procure 363 drones under an emergency procurement route through a fast-track procedure.

As per the plan, the Indian Army is looking for 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude, while the remaining 200 will be for medium altitude with accessories.

For both kinds of drones, the defence ministry has mandated that they must have 60 per cent indigenous content. Responses have been sought from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), authorised vendors and Government-sponsored export agencies -- applicable in the case of countries where domestic laws do not permit direct export by OEM -- subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties, preference would be given to the OEM.

'This RFP is being issued with no financial commitment, and the Ministry of Defence reserves the right to withdraw the RFP and change or vary any part thereof or foreclose the procurement case at any stage,' the RFP reads.

What is the Indian Army looking for?

Each drone should consist of one audio-visual system, one MPGCS, one colour day video camera, a monochromatic night thermal sensor, a container for carriage of stores and one set of spare batteries. The weight of each drone should not be over 100 Kg, but suitable to withstand high altitude strong gusts of wind. The map should be compatible with Defence Series Map and Shape file format.

It must have a mission range of not less than 10 Km with an operational altitude of not less than 4000m Altitude above Mean Sea Level and 1000m Altitude over Ground Level. The endurance should be minimum of 40 minutes with a payload capacity of about 15 Kg. The operational altitude should be 3000m AMSL and 1000m AGL at medium altitude. The payload capacity must be 20 kg.

