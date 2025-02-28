Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M16 launched | Check features, price, colours of new smartphones

Samsung launches Galaxy M06 5G and M16 5G with 50MP cameras and 5000mAh batteries. The M16 5G boasts up to 6 years of OS upgrades and extended software support, while M06 5G offers 4 years.

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series portfolio, increasing the number of handsets in its lineup. With features including a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G are the company's entry-level and affordable models. Most significantly, the phones have up to six years of OS upgrades and extended software support.

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Samsung Galaxy M16: Display and processor

The Galaxy M06 5G has a 6.7-inch HD+ display, while the Galaxy M16 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Both gadgets have compact designs and a new linear camera module; the M06 5G is 8mm thick while the M16 5G is 7.9mm thick. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers both smartphones. They are compatible with various telecom companies' 5G bands. With the Galaxy M16 5G, Samsung also debuted the Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay in this market. Voice Focus for better call clarity and Samsung Knox Vault for security are features found on both devices.

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Samsung Galaxy M16: Camera and battery

In addition to a 13MP front camera, the Galaxy M16 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. A 50MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera are all included in the Galaxy M06 5G. Both smartphones feature 25W fast charging and have 5000mAh batteries. The Galaxy M16 5G offers 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates, while the Galaxy M06 5G provides 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Samsung Galaxy M16: Price and colours

There are three variations of the Galaxy M16 5G available:

Rs 11,499 for 4GB+128GB (with Rs 1,000 in bank cashback)

Rs 12,999 for 6GB + 128GB.

8GB with 128GB costs Rs 14,499

There are two versions of the Galaxy M06 5G available:

Rs 9,499 for 4GB+128GB (with ₹500 in bank cashback)

6GB plus 128GB costs Rs 10,999.

Customers can receive extra savings on a few models by taking advantage of bank cashback incentives. The Galaxy M06 5G will be offered in Sage Green and Blazing Black, while the Galaxy M16 5G will be offered in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black.

