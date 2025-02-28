Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M16 launched | Check features, price, colours of new smartphones

Samsung launches Galaxy M06 5G and M16 5G with 50MP cameras and 5000mAh batteries. The M16 5G boasts up to 6 years of OS upgrades and extended software support, while M06 5G offers 4 years.

Samsung Galaxy M06 Samsung Galaxy M16 launched check features price colours of affordable smartphones gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series portfolio, increasing the number of handsets in its lineup. With features including a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G are the company's entry-level and affordable models. Most significantly, the phones have up to six years of OS upgrades and extended software support.

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Samsung Galaxy M16: Display and processor

The Galaxy M06 5G has a 6.7-inch HD+ display, while the Galaxy M16 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Both gadgets have compact designs and a new linear camera module; the M06 5G is 8mm thick while the M16 5G is 7.9mm thick. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers both smartphones. They are compatible with various telecom companies' 5G bands. With the Galaxy M16 5G, Samsung also debuted the Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay in this market. Voice Focus for better call clarity and Samsung Knox Vault for security are features found on both devices.

Also Read | Moto G85 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Top 5 Motorola smartphones of February 2025

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Samsung Galaxy M16: Camera and battery

In addition to a 13MP front camera, the Galaxy M16 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. A 50MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera are all included in the Galaxy M06 5G. Both smartphones feature 25W fast charging and have 5000mAh batteries.  The Galaxy M16 5G offers 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates, while the Galaxy M06 5G provides 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Samsung Galaxy M16: Price and colours

There are three variations of the Galaxy M16 5G available:

  • Rs 11,499 for 4GB+128GB (with Rs 1,000 in bank cashback)
  • Rs 12,999 for 6GB + 128GB.
  • 8GB with 128GB costs Rs 14,499

Also Read | Vivo Y39 5G launched! Check 5 things to know before purchasing it

There are two versions of the Galaxy M06 5G available:

  • Rs 9,499 for 4GB+128GB (with ₹500 in bank cashback)
  • 6GB plus 128GB costs Rs 10,999.

Customers can receive extra savings on a few models by taking advantage of bank cashback incentives. The Galaxy M06 5G will be offered in Sage Green and Blazing Black, while the Galaxy M16 5G will be offered in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a? gcw

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Apple foldable iPhone coming soon? Here's when tech giant plans to launch it gcw

Apple's foldable iPhone coming soon? Here's when tech giant plans to launch it

Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price gcw

Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

Google Pixel 9a fully LEAKED! New design, smaller camera island and more! (WATCH) gcw

Google Pixel 9a fully LEAKED! New design, smaller camera island and more! (WATCH)

Recent Stories

INOX to KSB: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch on February 28 NTI

INOX to KSB: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch on February 28

Fishing boat catches fire off Raigad coast, Maharashtra; Coast Guard & Navy rescue all 18 onboard (WATCH) ddr

Fishing boat catches fire off Raigad coast, Maharashtra; Coast Guard & Navy rescue all 18 onboard (WATCH)

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

Archer Aviation Stock Sinks On Wider Q4 Loss, But Retail Confidence Stays Airborne

Archer Aviation Stock Sinks On Wider Q4 Loss, But Retail Confidence Stays Airborne

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slips As Softer-Than-Expected Outlook Overshadows Q4 Profit Beat — Retail Stays Optimistic

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slips As Softer-Than-Expected Outlook Overshadows Q4 Profit Beat — Retail Stays Optimistic

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon