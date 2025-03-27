iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut!

Read Full Article

iQOO Z10 is confirmed to be making its debut in India next month with a massive battery and feature a familiar round camera module. Although iQOO will formally disclose all the information during the launch event on April 11th, a fresh leak has emerged that provides us with an idea of the anticipated cost and features of the iQOO Z10.

iQOO Z10 coming in April: Expected features

It is anticipated that the iQOO Z10 would include a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU may power the phone. The iQOO Z10 is rumoured to include UFS 2.2 storage, in contrast to the newly released iQOO Neo 10R. It should weigh somewhat less than 200 grammes and have a thickness of 7.9 mm. The phone's largest-ever 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging functionality has already been verified by iQOO. It is anticipated that the phone would run Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. The phone may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens for optics. A 32MP camera for video calls and selfies may be on the front.

iQOO Z10 coming in April: Expected price

The iQOO Z10 is anticipated to have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, per a Smartprix rumour. With a bank incentive of Rs 2,000, the phone may start at Rs 21,999, making it accessible throughout the launch period for an effective price of Rs 19,999. Glacier Silver and Stellar Black are the two confirmed colour options for the phone. It is anticipated that the phone would be a rebranded Vivo Y300 Pro, which will launch in China on March 31.

Notably, iQOO is also expected to debut the iQOO Z10x alongside the iQOO Z10, which could be a rebranded version of the recently launched Vivo T4x.

