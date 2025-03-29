Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth Rs 7.5 crore, left shocked

Read Full Article

Two small shopkeepers in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were left shocked when they received notices for dues worth crores from the Income Tax (I-T) department. An egg seller in Damoh and a juice seller in Aligarh have received notices for GST and Income Tax.

Prince Suman, an egg seller on a cart in Patharia Nagar in the Damoh district, has received a GST notice of Rs 6 crore. Surprisingly, a company named Prince Enterprises is registered in Delhi in his name. This company is said to be in the leather, wood, and iron business.

Prince Suman, worried after receiving the notice, says that he only sells eggs. "I have never even been to Delhi. If I had Rs 50 crores, why would I be selling eggs on the street?," he said. Prince's father, Dhar Suman, said, "We can barely make ends meet. There has been a big conspiracy."

However, Prince's lawyer says that he suspects that someone has misused Prince's documents.

According to the IT department, this firm had a turnover of Rs 49.24 crore in 2022-23, and they have asked for information on transactions, bills, and bank statements.

Juice seller in Aligarh gets tax notice of Rs 7.5 crore

Mohammad Rahees, a juice seller in the Banna Devi police station area of Aligarh in UP, has also received a tax notice of Rs 7.79 crore. Rahees said, "I only sell juice. I have never seen so much money in my life. The government should help me."

His family also said that they are struggling to meet their daily needs.

Notably, Rahees's documents were used to donate crores in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

