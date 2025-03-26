user
Lava Shark, resembling Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, launched for Rs 6,999 | Check features and more

Lava launches the Shark, a budget-friendly smartphone with features like a 120Hz display, 50MP AI camera, and iPhone 16 Pro-inspired design. Priced under Rs 7,000, it aims to compete with Realme, Redmi, and Poco.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 3:20 PM IST

The Indian brand Lava has certainly made waves, giving tough competition to various Chinese companies. Lava released a line of reasonably priced smartphones with amazing features last year, and this year is no exception. The Lava Shark is another low-cost phone that the business has released; it looks a lot like the iPhone 16 Pro. This Lava smartphone, which costs less than Rs 7,000, is expected to compete with products from Realme, Redmi, Poco, and Infinix.

Lava Shark: Features and specifications

Examining the Lava Shark's characteristics in more detail, we see that it has a 6.67-inch display with a steady refresh rate of 120 Hz and HD+ resolution. The gadget is certified IP54 for resistance to dust and water and has a high-end punch-hole design. A Unisoc octacore CPU powers the Lava Shark, guaranteeing respectable performance for daily duties.

Also Read | OnePlus 13T to launch in April; LEAKS suggest to feature bigger battery and resemble iPhone 16e

Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage are supported by the phone. It runs Android 14 and has a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 18W USB Type-C charging capability. It has connection capabilities including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual 4G VoLTE.

Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

The Lava Shark has a 50MP AI camera on the back for photography aficionados, and an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies. An LED flash on the back complements the camera module, which is quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. In conclusion, the Lava Shark is a formidable competitor in the market for low-cost smartphones, providing remarkable features at an incomparable cost.

Lava Shark: Colour, storage and price

Titanium Gold and Stealth Black are the two eye-catching colour choices available for the Lava Shark. With 64GB of internal storage that can be virtually increased to 8GB and 4GB of RAM, it has a single storage configuration. Users may also use a microSD card to expand the storage space. This phone, which retails for Rs 6,999, will soon be available in physical stores.

