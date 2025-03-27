Infinix Note 50x to launch today: Check expected features, colours and other details

Read Full Article

The release of Infinix's latest entry-level smartphone, the Infinix Note 50x, has been confirmed. The Note 50x will be on sale at 12 PM on March 27. The business has revealed a number of important elements, such as the CPU and battery, prior to the debut. For example, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate CPU and 5,500mAh battery will run the Infinix Note 50x. Additionally, the business has disclosed the forthcoming phone's pricing range.

Another choice for gamers on a tight budget is the Infinix Note 50x, which is verified to fall into the sub-Rs 12,000 pricing range. Details about availability will also be revealed at the formal launch, which is set for March 27 at 12 PM. Let's examine the phone's primary specifications and features for the time being.

Infinix Note 50x: Expected design and colours

Sea Breeze Green, Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple are the three unique hues that the Infinix Note 50x will be offered in. While the grey and purple variants have a slick metallic appearance, the green model has a textured vegan leather back. With an IP64 classification, the gadget is built to last and is resistant to both water and dust. The smartphone's design has a centrally located hole-punch cutout on the front panel, narrow bezels, and a somewhat larger chin. The SIM card slot is on the left side, and the power button and volume rocker are on the right edge.

The Note 50x 5G has an eye-catching octagonal "gem-cut" camera module on the rear, along with Active Halo Lighting. In addition to acting as a selfie timer, charging status indicator, and notification alert, this lighting system creates dynamic effects when games are launched. For improved usefulness, the gadget has two cameras in addition to an infrared sensor and two LED flashes.

Infinix Note 50x: Expected specifications

The 6.67-inch HD+ screen of the Infinix Note 50x has a steady refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging and has two stereo speakers for rich music. The gadget can also charge additional devices when necessary thanks to its 10W reverse wired charging capability. This functionality is quite amazing at the entry-level. The Note 50x is the first smartphone to use MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, which is intended to provide a 90 frames per second gaming experience. The gadget is anticipated to include at least 6GB of RAM, while the precise RAM and storage variations have not yet been verified.

Along with an 8-megapixel front camera with a dedicated light for better selfies, the phone has a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup in the back for photography. To ensure long-term software maintenance, Infinix has also promised to provide three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades.

