user
user icon

From Karachi to Hollywood: Shahan Rao Making Waves in the Film Industry

Born in Pakistan, where documentary filmmaking thrived during his formative years, Shahan honed his distinct eye behind the camera before transitioning to cinematography.

From Karachi to Hollywood: Shahan Rao Making Waves in the Film Industry
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

As his films gain international recognition, it is evident that Shahan but perseverance, timing, and often a bit of luck. For Shahan, an LA-based Director of Photography, it’s a journey shaped by years of experience across seven countries.

Shahan Rao is an established Director of Photography with over 30 films to his credit, is making headlines in Hollywood. Having collaborated with more than 20 directors across the globe, his evocative imagery and keen visual storytelling continue to leave a mark on the industry. One of his most recent and celebrated works, Nebuchadnezzar, has been officially selected for the prestigious Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Shahan has worked or Indian American co-production too, which includes RP Patnaik’s Trigger and Malhar Thakur’s VBVA.

Born in Pakistan, where documentary filmmaking thrived during his formative years, Shahan honed his distinct eye behind the camera before transitioning to cinematography. His journey eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he has been shaping the visual language of films ever since. In 2024, his talent was recognized when he was shortlisted as the Emerging Cinematographer of the Year by the Academy of Motion Pictures.

A project close to his heart, Nebuchadnezzar delves into the transformation of a totalitarian regime, exploring how such an ideology evolves into a structured system. The film questions whether individuals within the system choose to stand up for the truth or turn a blind eye to injustice. Collaborating with director Sam Ogunremi, Shahan worked meticulously in pre-visualizing the entire film, drawing from real-life experiences to bring a raw and compelling narrative to life.

Beyond Nebuchadnezzar, Shahan recently wrapped production on 40 Days, directed by Peter Takla and produced by Media Avenue Studios. The film has already secured major distribution and is currently in post-production. His work on Straw and Generation Wells has also garnered attention as they continue a successful festival run worldwide. Additionally, Shahan has been tapped to collaborate with Tony Schwartz in 2025 on an upcoming project titled Ghost Machine.

Adding to his extensive filmography, Shahan was part of the first-unit lighting crew for California Scenario, a Metamorfic Productions film featuring stars such as Will Yun Lee and Abby Miller. His ability to create a comfortable and inspiring environment on set has made him a sought-after cinematographer, known not only for his technical expertise but also for his ability to foster a creative atmosphere where directors and actors can thrive.

With a natural passion for visual arts that started with photography, Shahan’s cinematic journey has taken him from the streets of Karachi to the heart of Hollywood. His work continues to push boundaries, and his reputation as a visionary Director of Photography solidifies his place among the industry's rising stars. As his films gain international recognition, it is evident that Shahan Rao is a filmmaker to watch.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Role of Amphibious Tanks: Why Some Armies Invested in Waterborne Armor

The Role of Amphibious Tanks: Why Some Armies Invested in Waterborne Armor

Why India and Europe Should Strike a Clean Tech Grand Bargain

Why India and Europe Should Strike a Clean Tech Grand Bargain

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

Most Centuries in IPL: Players With the Highest Number of Centuries

Most Centuries in IPL: Players With the Highest Number of Centuries

Recent Stories

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop NTI

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here ATG

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon