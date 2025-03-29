From Karachi to Hollywood: Shahan Rao Making Waves in the Film Industry

Read Full Article

As his films gain international recognition, it is evident that Shahan

Shahan Rao is an established Director of Photography with over 30 films to his credit, is making headlines in Hollywood. Having collaborated with more than 20 directors across the globe, his evocative imagery and keen visual storytelling continue to leave a mark on the industry. One of his most recent and celebrated works, Nebuchadnezzar, has been officially selected for the prestigious Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Shahan has worked or Indian American co-production too, which includes RP Patnaik’s Trigger and Malhar Thakur’s VBVA.

Born in Pakistan, where documentary filmmaking thrived during his formative years, Shahan honed his distinct eye behind the camera before transitioning to cinematography. His journey eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he has been shaping the visual language of films ever since. In 2024, his talent was recognized when he was shortlisted as the Emerging Cinematographer of the Year by the Academy of Motion Pictures.

A project close to his heart, Nebuchadnezzar delves into the transformation of a totalitarian regime, exploring how such an ideology evolves into a structured system. The film questions whether individuals within the system choose to stand up for the truth or turn a blind eye to injustice. Collaborating with director Sam Ogunremi, Shahan worked meticulously in pre-visualizing the entire film, drawing from real-life experiences to bring a raw and compelling narrative to life.

Beyond Nebuchadnezzar, Shahan recently wrapped production on 40 Days, directed by Peter Takla and produced by Media Avenue Studios. The film has already secured major distribution and is currently in post-production. His work on Straw and Generation Wells has also garnered attention as they continue a successful festival run worldwide. Additionally, Shahan has been tapped to collaborate with Tony Schwartz in 2025 on an upcoming project titled Ghost Machine.

Adding to his extensive filmography, Shahan was part of the first-unit lighting crew for California Scenario, a Metamorfic Productions film featuring stars such as Will Yun Lee and Abby Miller. His ability to create a comfortable and inspiring environment on set has made him a sought-after cinematographer, known not only for his technical expertise but also for his ability to foster a creative atmosphere where directors and actors can thrive.

