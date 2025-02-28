Moto G85 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Top 5 Motorola smartphones of February 2025

Explore the best Motorola phones of 2025, ranging from budget-friendly options like the Moto G05 to high-end models like the Edge 50 Ultra. Discover their key features, prices, and why they might be the perfect fit for you.

Although Motorola phones are renowned for their robust construction and seamless software, even nearly flawless smartphones suffer from slow and glitchy upgrades. Motorola phones are among the best available, even if they might not be for fanatics. These are some of the top Motorola phones of 2025 if you're in the market for a new phone and don't mind software upgrades that take a while to happen.

Moto G05

1. Moto G05 Everything you could possibly need for a phone around Rs 10,000 is included in this low-cost Motorola phone. The gadget has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a brilliant display and the Helio G81 chipset. Along with an 8MP selfie camera and Android 15 pre-installed, you also get a 50MP back camera. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it is powered by a 5.200mAh battery. Right now, the Motorola G05 costs Rs 6,999.

Motorola g45 5G

2. Motorola g45 5G Because of its imitation leather back, the Moto g45 is a low-cost 5G phone that doesn't feel like you're holding a high-end gadget. The Moto g45, which is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, has a 6.5-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. With a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro camera, the phone's dual camera arrangement is vertically oriented on the back. It comes with nearly stock Android 14 out of the box and features a 5,000mAh battery. It is available for as little as Rs 10,999.

3. Motorola G85 The Moto G85 is a fantastic choice if you're searching for a phone that costs between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Despite sharing a processor with the Moto g45, it has a larger and better 6.67-inch FullHD+ OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It sports a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, and like the majority of Motorola phones, it comes pre-installed with Android 14. We advise choosing the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which retails for Rs 19,999, if you can stretch your budget a little. The base model of the phone, which has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 17,999.

4. Motorola Edge 50 Neo One of the greatest mid-range phones available for less than Rs 25,000 is the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, which has the Dimensity 7300 processor. With a 6.4-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, the gadget has an amazing triple camera arrangement that includes a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP main camera. The Edge 50 Neo has a premium-looking and feeling imitation leather back and comes in three colorways: Latte, Nautical Blue, and Poinciana. Additionally, you get 15W wireless charging capabilities and IP68 protection, which are often found on flagship products.



With Motorola guaranteeing five years of OS upgrades and security fixes, it comes pre-installed with Android 14. The Edge 50 Neo is a clear choice if you're searching for a little phone that will last a few years and don't mind the 4,310mAh battery. The starting price is Rs 20,999.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Are you looking for a high-end, mid-range Motorola phone? Your demands could be met by the Edge 50 Ultra. The phone has a 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The phone's squarish camera island on the back has a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP main sensor. Additionally, you get IP68 dust and water resistance as well as Motorola's AI capabilities. For Rs 49,999, the Edge 50 Ultra is a great purchase if you can get by with mediocre cameras and don't give a damn about software upgrades.

