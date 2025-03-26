user
Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Which budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 should you buy?

Realme P3 and Vivo T4x offer great value in the sub-15,000 smartphone market. This comparison examines their display, processor, camera, battery, and pricing to determine the better option.

Published: Mar 26, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

With two consecutive releases that provide outstanding value for money, Realme and Vivo have blazed a trail in the sub-15,000 smartphone market. However, which is a better option between the Realme P3 and the Vivo T4x? Let's examine this contrast in more detail.

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Display

The 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen of the Vivo T4x has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye protection and has a maximum brightness of 1050 nits. Meanwhile, the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of the Realme P3 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, and compatibility for ProXDR.

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Processor

Vivo T4x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU together with up to 8GB of RAM. AI-powered features including Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation are available on the phone's Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 CPU, which has 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM, powers it. It runs on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on the most recent version of Android 15. Two years of OS upgrades and three years of security fixes are guaranteed.

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Camera

Vivo T4x has a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP main camera for optics. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Whereas, Realme P3 has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor for optics. A 16MP front camera is included with both versions for clear selfies and video calls.

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Battery and other details

With its large 6500mAh battery, the Vivo T4x 5G promises a long battery life. It also has 44W quick charging capability, which guarantees less downtime in between charges. The T4x 5G has an IP64 classification, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes, and military-grade durability certification.

The phone has a huge 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W rapid rate. Additionally, it has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, which means that the phone can withstand hot and cold water jets coming from any direction and being immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Pricing

Prices for the Vivo T4x range from Rs 13,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage to Rs 14,999 for the top-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, Realme P3 begins a higher asking price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage edition and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. However, the phone is currently receiving a few bank discounts, bringing the basic model down to less than Rs 15,000.

