Vivo has expanded its V-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo V80. The new handset puts the focus on photography, battery life and display performance, featuring a ZEISS-backed camera setup, a 7,200mAh battery and a 144Hz AMOLED display.

The Vivo V80 is priced starting at Rs 62,999 in India and comes in three storage configurations. Pre-bookings have begun, while sales are scheduled to start on October 13.

Vivo V80: Price and availability

The Vivo V80 starts at Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 69,999, while the top-end 8GB + 512GB version costs Rs 79,999.

The smartphone will be sold through Vivo's online store, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail outlets. It is available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem colour options.