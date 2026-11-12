Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max has emerged as the clear winner in CNET's comprehensive smartphone battery test, outperforming 32 competitors. Despite having a smaller battery capacity than some rivals, Apple's superior optimization secured the top spot, with several other iPhone models also ranking highly.

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, has come out on top in a major smartphone battery comparison by CNET. The device secured the first position among 32 smartphones, outperforming several premium Android competitors from brands such as Samsung, Google, OnePlus and Motorola.

The results underline Apple’s prowess in optimizing batteries, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max punching well above its weight while its competitors have bigger battery capacities.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro also featured among the leading devices in the comparison, giving Apple multiple spots near the top of the rankings.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Takes the Top Spot

According to CNET's battery comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro Max secured first place overall. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro shared second place with the Motorola Razr (2026) and OnePlus 15.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 followed in third place. Apple's iPhone 17e, iPhone Duo and Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) shared fourth place, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra featured among the next highest-ranked devices.

Here are some of the best players in the comparison:

1st place: iPhone 18 Pro Max

2nd place (tie): Apple iPhone 17, Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Motorola Razr (2026), OnePlus 15

3rd place. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

4th place (tie): Apple iPhone 17e, Apple iPhone Duo, Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)

5th place. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a 5,567mAh battery capacity in the eSIM-only variant. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 4,288mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 has a comparatively smaller 3,692mAh battery.

How Did CNET Conduct the Battery Test?

CNET evaluated 32 smartphones using two separate tests designed to measure battery consumption under different usage conditions.

For the first test, we streamed video over Wi-Fi for three hours with the display brightness turned up to maximum on each phone. The second test lasted 45 minutes and included activities like video streaming, video calls, gaming and browsing social media.

All devices started with a fully charged battery. CNET recorded the remaining battery percentage after each test and averaged the results to determine the overall rankings. In the mixed-use test, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's foldable iPhone Duo both retained 99% battery, sharing the top position. The smaller iPhone 18 Pro delivered the strongest result in the video-streaming test, retaining 94% charge after three hours.

Apple Tops In Battery By Brand Comparison

Apple also led the pack in CNET's ranking of average battery performance among smartphone makers. The company maintained its lead for the second consecutive year.

OnePlus finished second, followed by Motorola, Samsung and Google. The brand-level comparison included manufacturers represented by multiple tested smartphones.

But the results also showed that there has been no significant improvement in smartphone battery performance across the industry. CNET noted that the average battery performance of phones tested in 2026 remained broadly similar to that of devices tested in 2025 and 2024.

The comparison also explains why it is not just the capacity that determines the battery life of a smartphone. Other factors that influence battery consumption include processor efficiency, display technology, software optimization and background activities.

CNET’s iPhone 18 Pro Max comparison test found the Pro Max to be the overall winner, but remember this is just CNET’s test process. Battery life will vary based on individual usage patterns, settings and network conditions.