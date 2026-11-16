Retailers worldwide are slashing prices on the iPhone 17 series ahead of Black Friday as Apple halts their production. With the iPhone 18 Pro already available, shoppers can find significant discounts on older models, but limited inventory means stocks are rapidly running out.

It's not always necessary to pay Apple's asking price when purchasing an iPhone. Retailers worldwide are lowering the price of the iPhone 17 series in anticipation of Black Friday, offering consumers another opportunity to buy Apple's flagship phones for less. Europe, the UK, the US, and Australia may now take advantage of the reductions; but, as inventories of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are still running short, customers may need to act quickly.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is already on sale at the time of the price reductions. The older iPhone 17 Pro versions could be worthwhile for those whose budgets prohibit them from purchasing Apple's most recent models. Retailers are selling the remaining inventory, nevertheless, as a result of Apple's decision to halt manufacture of these phones.

iPhone 17 Series Prices Slashed

European markets provide some of the largest price reductions, according to a Forbes analysis. The 256GB Black iPhone 17 is available on Amazon Italy for €949. MediaMarkt has lowered the phone's pricing from €1,109 to €1,049 in Spain.

There are price reductions for the iPhone Air as well. It was formerly priced at €1,339, but Amazon Italy is now selling it for €899. This results in a €440 save. Amazon UK is offering the phone for £799, while Amazon France is listing it for €989, down from €1,329.

However, there has also been a price reduction for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 256GB variant in Cosmic Orange is now available on Amazon France for €1,249 instead of €1,479.

The 256GB iPhone 17 is still available on Amazon in the UK for £799, down from £899. Customers who choose certain color options can save an additional £23.98 at checkout.

Why iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max Running Out?

Retailers are running out of specific storage and color options, making it harder to find an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. Currys has reduced the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro from £1,099 to £999. But the only color that can be bought is silver. All 512GB and 1TB versions, as well as the Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue models, are now out of stock. Additionally, every color of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is no longer available from the site.

The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro is priced at £999 on Amazon UK, with an extra £29.98 off at the point of sale. Nevertheless, the listing indicates that there is just one remaining apartment. Prices are not presently displayed in their listings for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Similar circumstances exist in Australia, France, and Italy, where certain merchants have taken the new iPhone 17 Pro devices from their inventory.

Black Friday Discounts

US buyers are also getting price cuts. With a $30 reduction on both versions, Best Buy has lowered the price of the unlocked 256GB iPhone 17 Pro to $1,069.99 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max to $1,169.99. Its early Black Friday sale, which ends on November 15, includes these discounts.

The 256GB unlocked version of Apple's thinnest phone, the iPhone Air, is now available for $919.99, a $180 discount. On November 19, Best Buy's primary Black Friday deal kicks out, coinciding with Amazon's Black Friday Week.

Note: If consumers want to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max, they may lose out on the remaining supply if they wait for another price reduction. Availability will rely on what merchants still have in stock because Apple no longer produces certain models.