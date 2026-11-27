Amazon has significantly reduced the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16, offering buyers new ways to save. Customers can enjoy substantial upfront discounts and additional bank offers. The iPhone 16 currently features the largest price drop among the three smartphones.

Amazon has reduced the listed prices of three Apple smartphones, giving buyers more options if they are looking for an iPhone without paying the full listed price. Amazon is presently offering the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16 at reduced pricing, albeit the amount of the reduction varies depending on the model.

The stated price of Rs 99,999 has been reduced to Rs 93,990 for the iPhone 17 256GB. This amounts to a Rs 6,009 upfront save. On qualifying EMI purchases, eligible Axis Bank credit card holders can additionally get a further discount of up to Rs 3,000, potentially lowering the effective price to Rs 90,990.

In contrast to its stated pricing of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 17e 256GB is priced for Rs 74,990. This implies that customers receive a Rs 4,910 upfront discount. An additional 7% immediate discount is available with an eligible PNB LUXURA credit card offer, with a maximum value of Rs 750.

Out of the three versions, the iPhone 16 128GB gets the biggest upfront discount. The price has dropped from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,990. There is a 12,910 rupee pricing difference. Subject to the relevant requirements, Prime members who pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card may also be eligible for 5% cashback.

The three phones are intended for various kinds of consumers. Utilizing Apple's A19 processor, the iPhone 17 is the most sophisticated of the three. It also features a twin back camera arrangement and a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The same A19 generation processor is used in the iPhone 17e, however it is more reasonably priced. It features a single 48-megapixel back camera and a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Although the iPhone 16 is still the oldest model available, consumers looking to cut costs may find it appealing due to its significant price decrease. It features two cameras and is powered by the A18 microprocessor. For buyers focused purely on price, the iPhone 17e is the cheapest of the three at Rs 74,990. However, the iPhone 16 costs only Rs 2,000 more and offers a dual-camera setup.

The iPhone 17 has a smoother ProMotion display and updated technology, but it costs a lot more. The live Amazon listing and eligibility for the relevant bank incentives will determine the final pricing.