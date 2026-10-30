The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is currently available on Flipkart at a significantly reduced effective price during the Diwali festive season through combined bank offers, exchange incentives, and cashback promotions.

Diwali is just around the corner and many shoppers are seeking for a smartphone that can easily photograph festive lights, family gatherings and special occasion attire. But not all smartphones can provide the photography performance for those situations. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade you’re in luck. Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is now available at a discounted effective price on Flipkart with bank discounts, exchange offers and cashback offers.

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB model) is priced at Rs 1,34,900 on Flipkart. However, with exchange incentives, bank offers and cashback promotions, you may reduce the effective price to as low as Rs 79,000. If you trade in your old iPhone 15 Pro, you may get a discount of up to Rs 48,900.

Users of SBI Bank credit and debit cards may now avail an immediate discount of up to Rs 7,000 on eligible EMI purchases. Flipkart Axis Bank card members will additionally earn cashbacks up toRs 4,000 after the return period.

The effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro might be about Rs 79,000 if you are qualified for all available deals including exchange perks and bank discounts.

Note: Exchange rates and bank offers are subject to certain restrictions and circumstances. Your final price can differ based on the condition of your gadget at the time of trade-in

Why You Should Buy iPhone 17 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro comes with an elegant aluminum unibody and a 6.3 inches Super Retina XDR OLED display (2622 x 1206 pixels resolution at 460 ppi) with 120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, Dynamic Island and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness outside.

On the camera front, the phone packs a triple-camera arrangement that comprises a 48MP primary lens (f/1.78, sensor-shift OIS), a 48MP Telephoto lens with 4x optical and 40x digital zoom, and a 48MP Ultra-Wide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

It sports an 18MP Center Stage camera for selfies. The camera system also supports professional-grade 4K Dolby Vision, ProRes RAW recording at 120 frames per second, Apple Log 2 and a Dual Capture mode that allows producers to capture cinematic video feeds from several lenses simultaneously.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro processor developed on a 3nm process with a 6-core CPU (2 performance, 4 efficiency cores) and a 6-core GPU. It also has IP68 dust and water resistance (up to 6 meters for 30 minutes). It’s pre-loaded with iOS 26. The iPhone 17 Pro promises to support video playback for up to 31 to 33 hours.