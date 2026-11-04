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OnePlus Turbo 7 Leaked: 200MP Camera, Glass Body And Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Tipped
OnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation OnePlus Turbo 7 smartphone in China this December, according to recent leaks.
OnePlus Turbo 7 Launch
OnePlus launched the OnePlus Turbo 6 earlier this year in January. The company released this phone exclusively for the Chinese market along with the OnePlus Turbo 6V. The Turbo series currently has five models in total. Now, the brand is getting ready to drop its next generation smartphone. Leaks suggest the upcoming OnePlus Turbo 7 will pack a more powerful chipset and a brand new camera setup.
Launch Timeline And Specs
Tipster Smart Pikachu shared some major details about the OnePlus Turbo 7 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The tipster claims the smartphone will launch in China this December. If this is true, OnePlus is bringing the new Turbo series a whole month earlier than the previous lineup. The phone will feature Qualcomm's unreleased octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset. This processor will deliver much better performance than the older model.
Camera And Display
The smartphone will sport a massive 200MP primary camera on the back. However, it will skip the periscope telephoto lens just like the previous model. OnePlus is using a brand new display for this phone. The screen will hit a maximum refresh rate of 185Hz during specific tasks and run at 165Hz otherwise. The device will also feature a premium glass body design on the back.
OnePlus Turbo 6 Specs
The upcoming OnePlus Turbo 7 will succeed the OnePlus Turbo 6 that launched in China on January 8. The base variant of the Turbo 6 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage launched at roughly Rs 30,000. The older phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno 825 GPU. It packs up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP selfie shooter. A massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging powers the phone.
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