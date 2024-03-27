Upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The smartphone market is set to heat up with several major launches lined up for the month of April. The month of April will witness some notable launches from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Motorola. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s coming

    In the first three months of 2024, a number of new smartphones have been released. These include high-end models from companies like Samsung and OnePlus as well as smaller manufacturers offering options in more economical price ranges. Some big launches from companies like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola are scheduled for the month of April.

    There are a number of significant smartphone releases scheduled for April, which is expected to fire up the market. Here's a preview of what's coming up:

    Samsung Galaxy M55

    It is anticipated that Samsung's mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M55, would be released shortly after the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, will power the Galaxy M55. It is anticipated to cost around Rs 30,000.

    OnePlus Nord CE 4

    On April 1, 2024, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 4, a new smartphone to join the Nord lineup. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which has up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, will power the next Nord phone. A 1.5K resolution monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate will also be included.

    Moto Edge 50 Pro

    Motorola is slated to debut its newest flagship, the Edge 50 Pro, on April 3, 2024. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and have a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 50 Pro will also be the first smartphone capable of recording Pantone-validated colors.

    Realme GT 5 Pro

    Realme is set to launch its flagship GT 5 Pro in India shortly. The GT 5 Pro sports a metal frame and a vegan leather rear panel. It has a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W rapid charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.
     

    The Google Pixel 8a, one of the most anticipated smartphone releases, will make its debut on May 14 at Google I/O 2024. The Pixel 8a is a reduced-spec variant of the Pixel 8, sporting Google AI functionalities in addition to the Tensor G3 processor. Comparing the phone to the Pixel 7A, some major improvements are anticipated.

